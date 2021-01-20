USD/CNH still looks for a test of 6.5200 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group still believe USD/CNH could edge higher to the 6.5200 area in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD dropped to 6.4746 before closing lower at 6.4810 (-0.23%). The underlying tone has weakened and there is room for USD to test 6.4650 first before a recovery can be expected. Resistance is at 6.4860 followed by 6.4970.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted on Monday (18 Jan, spot at 6.4680) that ‘upward momentum is beginning to improve and a clear break of 6.4900 could lead to a move to 6.5200’. While USD subsequently broke 6.4900, it retreated quickly after touching 6.5075. Upward momentum has been dented somewhat but there is still chance for USD to move 6.5200. Only a break of 6.4450 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that USD is not ready to move to 6.5200 just yet.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid improving market mood ahead of Biden's inauguration
EUR/USD has been advancing to around 1.2150 as the risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
GBP/USD tops 1.3650 on dollar weakness, as UK CPI beats
GBP/USD pierces 1.3650, edging higher after UK CPI beat with 0.6% in December. The US dollar retreats amid stimulus hopes as Biden prepares to become president. The UK’s accelerated vaccine campaign underpins sterling ahead of Bailey’s speech.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Forex Today: Yellen's stimulus boosts sentiment ahead of Biden's inauguration, BOC, Bailey eyed
The market mood is cheerful with stocks and gold rising and the dollar retreating ahead of Biden's inauguration. Yellen has made the case for more stimulus, boosting sentiment.
US Dollar Index extends the drop to the 90.30 area, focus on US politics
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, remains on the back footing so far this week and slips back to the 90.30/25 band.