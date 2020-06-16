USD/CNH sticks to the consolidative theme – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists reiterated tat USD/CNH is expected to keep the rangebound mood for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘a break of the strong resistance at 7.0950 would not be surprising but USD is unlikely to move above 7.1100’. USD subsequently rose to a high of 7.0972 before dropping back down quickly. The rapid decline appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for USD to test 7.0600 first before a more sustained recovery can be expected. Resistance is at 7.0830 followed by 7.0900.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Monday (08 Jun, spot at 7.0570), we indicated that USD ‘could weaken to 7.0400’. After USD dropped to 7.0400, we highlighted on Thursday (11 Jun) that ‘the negative phase in USD is still intact and noted that the next support below 7.0400 is at 7.0200 followed 7.0000’. We added, ‘oversold short-term conditions could lead to a few days of consolidation first’. The subsequent consolidation has resulted in a rapid loss in momentum and while our 7.0950 ‘strong resistance’ is still intact, the prospect for USD to move below 7.0400 from here has dissipated. In other words, USD has likely moved into a consolidation phase and is expected to trade between 7.0500 and 7.1250 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 amid an upbeat mood, ahead of ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, advancing as markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is set to show improvement and US retail sales are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold: $1735 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls
The solid recovery staged by Gold (XAU/USD) from near 1700 levels lost leg once again below the critical resistance at 1735, as the prices look to extend the reversal heading into European trading. Cautious Powell, weak US data to help bulls clear $1735?
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.