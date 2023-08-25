USD/CNH snaps two-day losing streak near 7.2900 despite PBoC’s defense of Yuan, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CNH clings to mild gains during the first positive day in three.
  • US Dollar benefit from mostly upbeat data, hawkish Fed signals and recovery in yields.
  • PBoC aims to restrict offshore Yuan supplies via Bond Connect scheme.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell needs to reject rate cut bias, signal one more rate hike to defend Greenback bulls.

USD/CNH seesaws around the intraday top near 7.2870 as it snaps a two-day losing streak early Friday. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) struggles to justify the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) efforts to defend the domestic currency via bond market moves amid the broad US Dollar strength ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Reuters cites two sources with direct knowledge of the matter while reporting the Chinese central bank’s push to the domestic banks to reduce their outward investments through the Bond Connect scheme. One of the sources said, "Restricting Yuan from flowing to offshore market could tighten offshore yuan liquidity to raise the financing cost,” per Reuters. It should be noted that the PBoC actively defends the Yuan with the day-to-day money market operations as it rose to the yearly high last week.

On a different page, the anxiety before Fed Chair Powell’s speech joins the recently fading optimism about the US-China ties, which in turn propels the USD/CNH prices. That said, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, “China will state its stance on economic and trade matters of concern,” while adding that they will push financial institutions to expand credit to businesses. China’s Commerce Ministry also called on the US to cancel potential arms sales to Taiwan, which in turn flagged fears of geopolitical tension when US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visits Beijing next week.

Elsewhere, upbeat details of the US Durable Goods Orders for July and firmer mid-tier activity data, as well as employment clues, allow the Fed policymakers to remain hawkish and put a floor under the US Dollar Index after it reversed from 11 weeks on Wednesday. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to a fresh high since June 07 before a few minutes, after jumping the most in a month to renew the multi-day peak the previous day.

Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields extend the previous day’s rebound from the weekly low and favor the US Dollar buyers. However, mildly positive S&P500 Futures prod the Greenback and the USD/CNH price.

Looking forward, mixed headlines surrounding China and anxiety ahead of the top events may restrict the immediate USD/CNH moves. That said, Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish nature keeps the pair buyers hopeful unless he signals the rate cuts next year.

Technical analysis

Although multiple levels marked during late June and early July put a floor under the USD/CNH price near 7.2700, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair needs to provide a clear break of the one-week-old descending resistance line, around 7.2870 by the press time, to convince the bulls.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.2876
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 7.2808
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.247
Daily SMA50 7.2202
Daily SMA100 7.1094
Daily SMA200 7.0077
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.2948
Previous Daily Low 7.2676
Previous Weekly High 7.3496
Previous Weekly Low 7.258
Previous Monthly High 7.2744
Previous Monthly Low 7.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.278
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.2845
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.2673
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.2539
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.2401
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.2945
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.3083
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.3217

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps pullback from 0.6480 upside hurdle amid cautious markets, Fed Chair Powell in the spotlight

AUD/USD keeps pullback from 0.6480 upside hurdle amid cautious markets, Fed Chair Powell in the spotlight

AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6410-15, after a heavily volatile Thursday. The Aussie pair dropped the most in three weeks the previous day while reversing from the weekly top, as well as the key resistance line, as the US Dollar cheered broad risk-off mood and mostly upbeat US data.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD extends losses below 1.0800, spotlight on Powell

EUR/USD extends losses below 1.0800, spotlight on Powell

EUR/USD is flirting with two-month lows below 1.0800, on track to record losses for the sixth straight week. The US Dollar remains broadly favored, as investors stay cautious ahead of speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde at Jackson Hole. 

EUR/USD News

Gold could revisit $1,900 area on hawkish Jerome Powell speech

Gold could revisit $1,900 area on hawkish Jerome Powell speech

Gold price is taking a breather early Friday, consolidating a four-day uptrend to two-week highs of $1,923 set on Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking charge amid risk-aversion, extending its previous rally, helped by the renewed strength in the US Treasury bond yields. 

Gold News

PEPE price crashes by 15% due to scam FUD, sudden 16 trillion PEPE transfer to exchanges

PEPE price crashes by 15% due to scam FUD, sudden 16 trillion PEPE transfer to exchanges

PEPE price took an unexpected hit on Thursday as the meme coin fell victim to FUD (Fear, Uncertainity, Doubt). The meme coin made headlines in the last quarter but lost the traction it had among investors come August, with the FUD making it worse for the altcoin.

Read more

US Jackson Hole symposium: Powell’s speech to move markets

US Jackson Hole symposium: Powell’s speech to move markets

In a quiet data week, the market’s focus remains on the Jackson Hole Symposium for any policy tweaks from Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics, and economists from around the world.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures