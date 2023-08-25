USD/CNH snaps two-day losing streak near 7.2900 despite PBoC’s defense of Yuan, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

- USD/CNH clings to mild gains during the first positive day in three.
- US Dollar benefit from mostly upbeat data, hawkish Fed signals and recovery in yields.
- PBoC aims to restrict offshore Yuan supplies via Bond Connect scheme.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell needs to reject rate cut bias, signal one more rate hike to defend Greenback bulls.
USD/CNH seesaws around the intraday top near 7.2870 as it snaps a two-day losing streak early Friday. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) struggles to justify the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) efforts to defend the domestic currency via bond market moves amid the broad US Dollar strength ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Reuters cites two sources with direct knowledge of the matter while reporting the Chinese central bank’s push to the domestic banks to reduce their outward investments through the Bond Connect scheme. One of the sources said, "Restricting Yuan from flowing to offshore market could tighten offshore yuan liquidity to raise the financing cost,” per Reuters. It should be noted that the PBoC actively defends the Yuan with the day-to-day money market operations as it rose to the yearly high last week.
On a different page, the anxiety before Fed Chair Powell’s speech joins the recently fading optimism about the US-China ties, which in turn propels the USD/CNH prices. That said, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, “China will state its stance on economic and trade matters of concern,” while adding that they will push financial institutions to expand credit to businesses. China’s Commerce Ministry also called on the US to cancel potential arms sales to Taiwan, which in turn flagged fears of geopolitical tension when US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visits Beijing next week.
Elsewhere, upbeat details of the US Durable Goods Orders for July and firmer mid-tier activity data, as well as employment clues, allow the Fed policymakers to remain hawkish and put a floor under the US Dollar Index after it reversed from 11 weeks on Wednesday. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to a fresh high since June 07 before a few minutes, after jumping the most in a month to renew the multi-day peak the previous day.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields extend the previous day’s rebound from the weekly low and favor the US Dollar buyers. However, mildly positive S&P500 Futures prod the Greenback and the USD/CNH price.
Looking forward, mixed headlines surrounding China and anxiety ahead of the top events may restrict the immediate USD/CNH moves. That said, Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish nature keeps the pair buyers hopeful unless he signals the rate cuts next year.
Technical analysis
Although multiple levels marked during late June and early July put a floor under the USD/CNH price near 7.2700, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair needs to provide a clear break of the one-week-old descending resistance line, around 7.2870 by the press time, to convince the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.2876
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|7.2808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.247
|Daily SMA50
|7.2202
|Daily SMA100
|7.1094
|Daily SMA200
|7.0077
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.2948
|Previous Daily Low
|7.2676
|Previous Weekly High
|7.3496
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.258
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2744
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.2845
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.2673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.2401
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.2945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.3083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.3217
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps pullback from 0.6480 upside hurdle amid cautious markets, Fed Chair Powell in the spotlight
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6410-15, after a heavily volatile Thursday. The Aussie pair dropped the most in three weeks the previous day while reversing from the weekly top, as well as the key resistance line, as the US Dollar cheered broad risk-off mood and mostly upbeat US data.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.0800, spotlight on Powell
EUR/USD is flirting with two-month lows below 1.0800, on track to record losses for the sixth straight week. The US Dollar remains broadly favored, as investors stay cautious ahead of speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde at Jackson Hole.
Gold could revisit $1,900 area on hawkish Jerome Powell speech
Gold price is taking a breather early Friday, consolidating a four-day uptrend to two-week highs of $1,923 set on Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking charge amid risk-aversion, extending its previous rally, helped by the renewed strength in the US Treasury bond yields.
PEPE price crashes by 15% due to scam FUD, sudden 16 trillion PEPE transfer to exchanges
PEPE price took an unexpected hit on Thursday as the meme coin fell victim to FUD (Fear, Uncertainity, Doubt). The meme coin made headlines in the last quarter but lost the traction it had among investors come August, with the FUD making it worse for the altcoin.
US Jackson Hole symposium: Powell’s speech to move markets
In a quiet data week, the market’s focus remains on the Jackson Hole Symposium for any policy tweaks from Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics, and economists from around the world.