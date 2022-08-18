- USD/CNH picks up bids to mark the first daily gains in three.
- Doubt’s over PBOC’s capacity raise concern about 1.5 trillion yuan stimulus.
- US braces for stronger trade ties with Taiwan but doesn’t undermine the “One China” policy.
- Yields decline as Fed Minutes signaled easing hawkish bias among policymakers.
USD/CNH prints the first daily gains in three around mid-6.7900s as the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) eases amid mixed concerns during Thursday’s Asian session. Among them, headlines surrounding the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) are the important ones.
“PBOC has limited room to ease due to concerns over inflation and capital flight,” Reuters reported late Wednesday, citing PBOC insiders. The news also mentioned that the economic recovery looking increasingly shaky.
Elsewhere, China Securities News mentioned, “China may issue 1.5 trillion yuan in additional debt as part of an investment push.”
The latest comments from the US Trade Representative’s office stating, “Early this autumn, the US and Taiwan will begin formal negotiations on a trade initiative,” seem to renew the fears of the US-China tussle and favor the USD/CNH buyers.
Furthermore, the statements from a top US diplomat for East Asia Kritenbrink also add to the woes of the Sino-American tension over Taiwan. The diplomat said, “The US is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”
On the other hand, the Fed Minutes probed the US dollar bulls the previous day as it said, per Reuters, that officials were ready to slow the pace of interest rate hikes in tandem with signals of a slowdown in inflation. However, firmer US Retail Sales for July seemed to have kept the US dollar bulls hopeful.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from the weekly top surrounding 2.90% to 2.88% down two basis points (bp) by the press time. Further, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses after reversing from a four-month high the previous day.
Moving on, USD/CNH pair traders should watch for risk catalysts for fresh directions ahead of the weekly prints of the US Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for August.
Technical analysis
A failure to stay beyond the two-month-old resistance line, around 6.8000 by the press time, signals the USD/CNH pair’s declines towards the 21-DMA support of 6.7633.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7936
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|6.7904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7619
|Daily SMA50
|6.7347
|Daily SMA100
|6.6642
|Daily SMA200
|6.5137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.8006
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7756
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7712
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.7164
|Previous Monthly High
|6.792
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6804
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.7772
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7639
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.8139
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.8272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.6900 on Australian jobs negative surprise
AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.6900 following a negative surprise in the Australian Employment Change data. Softer wage and jobs data will likely dissuade the RBA from aggressive tightening. Investors assess Fed minutes and US-Taiwan news.
EUR/USD: Bulls have a bumpy road ahead, 1.0210 guards immediate recovery
EUR/USD recovery remains sluggish at around 1.0180 as bulls approach the short-term key hurdles during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, steady RSI and an upward sloping support line from late July challenge the bears.
Gold keeps bearish potential intact towards $1,750
Gold price sees a dead cat bounce as the tide turns against bulls. Fed minutes, US-Taiwan geopolitical news and Chinese stimulus hopes lend support. XAU/USD bears need to crack the critical $1,755 level to extend the downside.
Shiba Inu price to provide another opportunity before a 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price is on the verge of triggering another run-up, but it needs to allow investors who partook in the previous rally to book profits. As a result, more market participants are likely to flock around the next support level, triggering another leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!