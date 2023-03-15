USD/CNH seeks support around 6.8800 as Chinese Retail Sales justify expectations

- USD/CNH is gauging support around 6.8800 as China’s retail demand matches consensus.
- S&P500 futures have registered marginal losses in the Asian session after truck-load gains on Tuesday.
- Weak auto sales numbers and stagnant gasoline demand indicate a contraction in US Retail Sales figures.
The USD/CNH pair is gauging a cushion around 6.8800 as China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported flat Retail Sales (Feb) data. The economic data has expanded by 3.5%, in line with the consensus and solid than the prior contraction of 1.8% on an annual basis. It looks like retail demand is recovering after the rollback of pandemic controls by the Chinese administration.
Apart from that, annual Industrial production (Feb) has landed at 2.4%, lower than the estimates of 2.7% but higher than the former release of 1.3%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has failed in extending its recovery above 103.80 and has dropped again, portraying a capped upside amid the risk-appetite theme. A spree of United States inflation softening has trimmed the appeal for the USD Index dramatically. The USD Index looks vulnerable above 103.50 and soaring expectations for a less-hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) would drag it further for fresh lows.
S&P500 futures have registered marginal losses in the Asian session after truck-load gains on Tuesday as investors cheered the declining US inflationary pressures. Also, accelerating odds of a smaller rate hike from Fed chair Jerome Powell has trimmed fears of a recession in the US economy.
Meanwhile, the return on 10-year US Treasury bonds has trimmed marginally to 3.67% as odds for a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike have escalated further. As per the CME FedWatch tool, more than 82% chances indicate a push in the interest rate to 4.75-5.00%.
For further guidance, monthly US Retail Sales (Feb) data will be keenly watched. According to the estimates from NBF, “Car dealers likely contributed negatively to the headline number, as auto sales fell during the month. Gasoline station receipts, meanwhile, could have stayed more or less unchanged judging by the stagnation in pump prices. All told, headline sales could have contracted 0.7%, erasing only a fraction of January’s gain. Spending on items other than vehicles could have fared a little better, retreating just 0.5%.”
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.8818
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|6.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9165
|Daily SMA50
|6.8367
|Daily SMA100
|6.9624
|Daily SMA200
|6.9256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.8886
|Previous Daily Low
|6.8442
|Previous Weekly High
|6.997
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8966
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9898
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.7056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8533
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8266
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9421
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6700 despite mixed Chinese data
AUD/USD is extending gains to regain 0.6700 following the mixed Chinese activity numbers. The risk-on-market profile combined with a broadly subdued US Dollar is helping the Aussie pair. Focus shifts to the US PPI and Retail Sales data ahead of Aussie jobs data.
EUR/USD bulls are tiring ahead of ECB and after US CPI
EUR/USD bulls are tiring as the US dollar finds its footing. US CPI was hot and has kept the Fed rate hike thesis alive and kicking. Overnight, banking stocks surged back and bonds and interest rate futures despite the collapse of some US banks over the past few days.
Gold eases amid firmer yields, United States, China statistics eyed
Gold price remains depressed after snapping three-day uptrend the previous day. The bright metal remains down for the second consecutive day in the last five as the US Dollar traces upbeat Treasury bond yields to pare the week-start losses ahead of the key United States data.
A V-shaped rebound rally could send UNI 13%
Uniswap pricehas been trading with a bullish bias since March 12, a correction influenced by traders flocking to the decentralized exchange (DEX) to trade USDC for other digital assets like UNI. The influx caused a massive surge in trading volume, contributing to a revenue increase while catalyzing a recovery rally.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if Silicon Valley Bank's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining. The fresh inflation gives the Federal Reserve a fresh reason to raise interest rates.