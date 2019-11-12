USD/CNH pulls back from monthly resistance trendline amid Hong Kong concerns

- USD/CNH fails to hold on to recovery gains as protests in Hong Kong magnify US-China trade pessimism.
- Trump’s comments from the New York Economic Club luncheon will keep the spotlight.
The US-China trade story recent got another negative turn with the US condemning Hong Kong protests and pushes China to respect the nation’s autonomy. With this, the USD/CNH pair fails to cross a monthly trend line resistance while trading around 7.0028 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
While the US President’s refrain from reiterating the previous signals to tariff cut on Chinese goods triggered initial risk aversion during Monday, renewed protests in Hong Kong and the US meddling dim prospects of a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies.
The US State Department’s latest statement urges China to respect commitments that Hong Kong will enjoy a high degree of autonomy. The Trump administration also condemns violence in the protests.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields remain on the back foot to 1.92% while Asian stocks also mark losses during early hours of trading.
On the economic front, China’s inflation numbers flashed mixed signals during the weekend and hence traders will wait for Thursday’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for fresh impulse. However, the bearish bias of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), as conveyed through recent USD/CNY fixes and comments from the policymakers, could keep traders entertained.
Looking at the near-term, the United States (US) President Donald Trump is up for speaking at the Economic Club Luncheon in New York and will be observed closely for any hints to trade talks with China.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond the monthly falling trend line, at 7.0055 now, prices are less likely to aim for current month top near 7.0520. Alternatively, June month high around 6.9600 could offer immediate key support to the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0028
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|7.0069
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0473
|Daily SMA50
|7.088
|Daily SMA100
|7.0325
|Daily SMA200
|6.9119
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0137
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9592
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0485
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9524
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1705
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0295
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9929
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0477
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0818
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level
The Euro remains under selling pressure below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is weak and a break below 1.1028 support level could open the doors to further losses.
GBP/USD: 1.2880, 3-week-old falling trendline limit immediate upside
The GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from 50/100-bar SMA confluence requires confirmation. The quote current takes the rounds to 1.2855 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY ticks higher to test 5-DMA amid positive equities
The broader market sentiment is seen improving in the Asian hours, despite the US-China trade stalemate and Hong Kong unrest, as the USD/JPY pair tracks the Asian equities higher, now testing 5-DMA at 109.16
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus
Despite on-going doubts about the US-CN trade deal and geopolitical tensions elsewhere, Gold prices stop further declines below multi-month low as it takes rounds to $1,455.
5 Biggest Risks for FX this Week
Monday was a slow start to a busy week for the currency market. The US bond market was closed for Veteran's Day but the stock market was open allowing stocks to consolidate gains.