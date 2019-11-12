USD/CNH pulls back from monthly resistance trendline amid Hong Kong concerns

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH fails to hold on to recovery gains as protests in Hong Kong magnify US-China trade pessimism.
  • Trump’s comments from the New York Economic Club luncheon will keep the spotlight.

The US-China trade story recent got another negative turn with the US condemning Hong Kong protests and pushes China to respect the nation’s autonomy. With this, the USD/CNH pair fails to cross a monthly trend line resistance while trading around 7.0028 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

While the US President’s refrain from reiterating the previous signals to tariff cut on Chinese goods triggered initial risk aversion during Monday, renewed protests in Hong Kong and the US meddling dim prospects of a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies.

The US State Department’s latest statement urges China to respect commitments that Hong Kong will enjoy a high degree of autonomy. The Trump administration also condemns violence in the protests.

That said, the US 10-year treasury yields remain on the back foot to 1.92% while Asian stocks also mark losses during early hours of trading.

On the economic front, China’s inflation numbers flashed mixed signals during the weekend and hence traders will wait for Thursday’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for fresh impulse. However, the bearish bias of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), as conveyed through recent USD/CNY fixes and comments from the policymakers, could keep traders entertained.

Looking at the near-term, the United States (US) President Donald Trump is up for speaking at the Economic Club Luncheon in New York and will be observed closely for any hints to trade talks with China.

Technical Analysis

Unless providing a daily closing beyond the monthly falling trend line, at 7.0055 now, prices are less likely to aim for current month top near 7.0520. Alternatively, June month high around 6.9600 could offer immediate key support to the pair.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.0028
Today Daily Change -0.0041
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 7.0069
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0473
Daily SMA50 7.088
Daily SMA100 7.0325
Daily SMA200 6.9119
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0137
Previous Daily Low 6.9592
Previous Weekly High 7.0485
Previous Weekly Low 6.9524
Previous Monthly High 7.1705
Previous Monthly Low 7.0295
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9929
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9728
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9388
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9184
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0273
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0477
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0818

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level

Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level

The Euro remains under selling pressure below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is weak and a break below 1.1028 support level could open the doors to further losses.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 1.2880, 3-week-old falling trendline limit immediate upside

GBP/USD: 1.2880, 3-week-old falling trendline limit immediate upside

The GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from 50/100-bar SMA confluence requires confirmation. The quote current takes the rounds to 1.2855 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY ticks higher to test 5-DMA amid positive equities

USD/JPY ticks higher to test 5-DMA amid positive equities

The broader market sentiment is seen improving in the Asian hours, despite the US-China trade stalemate and Hong Kong unrest, as the USD/JPY pair tracks the Asian equities higher, now testing 5-DMA at 109.16 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus

Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus

Despite on-going doubts about the US-CN trade deal and geopolitical tensions elsewhere, Gold prices stop further declines below multi-month low as it takes rounds to $1,455.

Gold News

5 Biggest Risks for FX this Week

5 Biggest Risks for FX this Week

Monday was a slow start to a busy week for the currency market. The US bond market was closed for Veteran's Day but the stock market was open allowing stocks to consolidate gains. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures