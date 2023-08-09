USD/CNH Price Analysis: Yuan pair extends pullback from 7.2370-80 monthly resistance after China inflation

- USD/CNH prints the first daily loss in four after China inflation data for July.
- Improvement in PPI supersedes downbeat CPI data to allow Yuan to pare recent losses.
- MACD, RSI keep buyers hopeful of poking multi-month-old descending resistance line.
- 21-DMA, fortnight-old rising support line restricts immediate downside of USD/CNH.
USD/CNH renews its intraday low near 7.2220 while reversing from a one-month-old horizontal resistance during early Wednesday. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair gives more importance to the improvement in the factory-gate inflation than the consumer price increase, as well as cheer the market’s stabilization, while snapping a three-day losing streak.
That said, China’s headline inflation gauge, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declines to -0.3% YoY versus -0.4% YoY expected and 0.0% prior whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) improves to -4.4% YoY compared to -4.1% YoY market forecasts and -5.4% previous readings.
Technically, the latest pullback remains elusive amid bullish MACD signals and an upbeat RSI (14) line.
Also challenging the short-term USD/CNH bears are the 21-DMA and a fortnight-long rising support line, respectively near 7.1815 and 7.1760.
Following that, the upward-sloping trend line from early May and February, close to 7.1480 and 7.0990 in that order, will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a daily closing beyond the aforementioned monthly horizontal resistance near 7.2370-80 could quickly propel the USD/CNH pair towards a descending trend line from late October 2022, surrounding 7.2730 by the press time.
In a case where the offshore Chinese Yuan manages to cross the 7.2730 hurdle, the yearly top marked in June near 7.2860 will act as the last defense of bears.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.2272
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|7.2374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1792
|Daily SMA50
|7.1837
|Daily SMA100
|7.0598
|Daily SMA200
|7.0014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.2512
|Previous Daily Low
|7.199
|Previous Weekly High
|7.213
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.133
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2744
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.2313
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.2072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.177
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.2594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.2814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.3116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
