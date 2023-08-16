USD/CNH Price Analysis: Yuan licks its wounds at nine-month low near 7.3200 amid China woes

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH retreats from YTD high, renews intraday bottom to prod four-day uptrend.
  • Overbought RSI, market’s preparations for Fed Minutes trigger Yuan’s corrective bounce.
  • Previous resistance line limits immediate downside within multi-month-old bullish channel.

USD/CNH takes offers to refresh intraday low near 7.3160 during early Wednesday morning in China. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair reverses from the Year-To-Date (YTD) high marked earlier in the day as markets prepare for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.

Also read: Forex Today: US data keeps the Dollar at monthly highs

It’s worth noting that the downbeat print of China House Price Index for July, -0.1% versus 0.0% prior, joins the previously released disappointing Industrial Production and Retail Sales for the said month to keep the USD/CNH buyers hopeful despite the latest pullback.

That said, the overbought RSI (14) line joins the market’s pre-event consolidation to direct the USD/CNH price towards the previous resistance line stretched from late October 2022, around 7.2680 at the latest. During the anticipated fall, the 7.3000 threshold might act as an intermediate halt.

However, the USD/CNH bulls remain hopeful unless the Yuan pair remains within an ascending trend channel comprising multiple levels marked since late February, currently between 7.3950 and 7.1730.

Meanwhile, a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked during late 2022, around 7.3550–3750 appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CNH bulls, especially amid the overbought RSI conditions.

USD/CNH: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.317
Today Daily Change -0.0072
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 7.3242
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.2036
Daily SMA50 7.1987
Daily SMA100 7.0799
Daily SMA200 7.0015
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.3312
Previous Daily Low 7.2766
Previous Weekly High 7.2634
Previous Weekly Low 7.1824
Previous Monthly High 7.2744
Previous Monthly Low 7.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.3104
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.2975
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.2902
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.2561
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.2356
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.3448
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.3653
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.3994

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar

EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar

EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar

The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900

Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Low liquidity exposes BTC and crypto markets to manipulation

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Low liquidity exposes BTC and crypto markets to manipulation

Bitcoin price has broken from consolidation, sliding south as cryptocurrency market players decry a shrinking volatility. The same goes for Ethereum price, which is closely correlated to BTC, with an almost similar price pattern over the last few weeks. 

Read more

WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health

WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health

Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.

Read more

