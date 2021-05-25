USD/CNH Price Analysis: RSI probes further downside around 6.40 key support

- USD/CNH bounces off yearly bottom amid nearly oversold RSI.
- 10-day SMA, two-month-old resistance line guard corrective pullback.
- PBOC intervenes with a $1.56 billion move the latest.
USD/CNH extends bounce off three-month low, around 6.4100 during early Tuesday.
Even so, RSI conditions suggest a corrective pullback towards a last Tuesday’s low near 6.4180. Though, any further upside will be challenged by a 10-day SMA level of 6.4340 and a downward sloping trend line resistance line from early April, around 6.4380.
In a case where USD/CNH bulls manage to conquer the 6.4380 hurdle, also cross the 6.4400 round figure, the monthly horizontal resistance near 6.4615 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a daily closing below the 6.4000 threshold becomes necessary for the bears to visit the early 2018 levels surrounding 6.3700.
Overall, USD/CNH remains bearish but corrective pullback can’t be ruled out.
It's worth mentioning that China's central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC), intervened in the market with a 10 billion yuan (about 1.56 billion U.S. dollars) reverse repo move. With this, the 7-day reverse repo rate is at 2.2% per the PBOC statement.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4074
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|6.4096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.45
|Daily SMA50
|6.4982
|Daily SMA100
|6.4831
|Daily SMA200
|6.5815
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.441
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4092
|Previous Weekly High
|6.4498
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.418
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5876
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4614
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4289
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.3989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.3881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.367
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4308
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4518
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4626
