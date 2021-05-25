USD/CNH Price Analysis: RSI probes further downside around 6.40 key support

USD/CNH bounces off yearly bottom amid nearly oversold RSI.

10-day SMA, two-month-old resistance line guard corrective pullback.

PBOC intervenes with a $1.56 billion move the latest.

USD/CNH extends bounce off three-month low, around 6.4100 during early Tuesday.

Even so, RSI conditions suggest a corrective pullback towards a last Tuesday’s low near 6.4180. Though, any further upside will be challenged by a 10-day SMA level of 6.4340 and a downward sloping trend line resistance line from early April, around 6.4380.

In a case where USD/CNH bulls manage to conquer the 6.4380 hurdle, also cross the 6.4400 round figure, the monthly horizontal resistance near 6.4615 will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, a daily closing below the 6.4000 threshold becomes necessary for the bears to visit the early 2018 levels surrounding 6.3700.

Overall, USD/CNH remains bearish but corrective pullback can’t be ruled out.

It's worth mentioning that China's central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC), intervened in the market with a 10 billion yuan (about 1.56 billion U.S. dollars) reverse repo move. With this, the 7-day reverse repo rate is at 2.2% per the PBOC statement.

USD/CNH daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected