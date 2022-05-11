- USD/CNH extends pullback from 19-month high on strong China inflation data.
- China CPI rose 2.1%, PPI grew 8.0%, both figures crossed market consensus.
- Sluggish RSI, a convergence of 100-HMA and short-term rising trend line challenge bears.
USD/CNH justifies strong-than-expected China inflation data by reversing from the intraday high during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the quote takes offers to renew daily low around 6.7400 by the press time.
China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose past 1.8% market consensus to 2.1% YoY whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) crossed 7.7% expectations with the 8.0% yearly figures.
It’s worth noting that the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair rallied to the highest since October 2020 before retreating from 6.7765 during the early week.
Considering the upbeat inflation numbers and the pair’s failures to refresh the multi-day high, the USD/CNH prices are likely to decline towards the immediate support, namely May 06 peak surrounding 6.7345.
However, the 100-HMA and ascending support line from May 05 portrays 6.7180 as a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers. Also acting as important support is the 200-HMA level, near 6.6880 by the press time.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the immediate resistance line, at 6.7615, before challenging the multi-day high flashed on Monday around 6.7765.
In a case where USD/CNH bulls keep reins past 6.7765, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of May 04-10 moves, near 6.8120, will be on their radars.
USD/CNH: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7472
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|6.751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.5649
|Daily SMA50
|6.4432
|Daily SMA100
|6.3993
|Daily SMA200
|6.4127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.776
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7098
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7342
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6116
|Previous Monthly High
|6.694
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7508
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.7152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6794
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.8118
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.8476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
