  • USD/CNH extends pullback from 19-month high on strong China inflation data.
  • China CPI rose 2.1%, PPI grew 8.0%, both figures crossed market consensus.
  • Sluggish RSI, a convergence of 100-HMA and short-term rising trend line challenge bears.

USD/CNH justifies strong-than-expected China inflation data by reversing from the intraday high during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the quote takes offers to renew daily low around 6.7400 by the press time.

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose past 1.8% market consensus to 2.1% YoY whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) crossed 7.7% expectations with the 8.0% yearly figures.

It’s worth noting that the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair rallied to the highest since October 2020 before retreating from 6.7765 during the early week.

Considering the upbeat inflation numbers and the pair’s failures to refresh the multi-day high, the USD/CNH prices are likely to decline towards the immediate support, namely May 06 peak surrounding 6.7345.

However, the 100-HMA and ascending support line from May 05 portrays 6.7180 as a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers. Also acting as important support is the 200-HMA level, near 6.6880 by the press time.

Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the immediate resistance line, at 6.7615, before challenging the multi-day high flashed on Monday around 6.7765.

In a case where USD/CNH bulls keep reins past 6.7765, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of May 04-10 moves, near 6.8120, will be on their radars.

USD/CNH: Hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.7472
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 6.751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.5649
Daily SMA50 6.4432
Daily SMA100 6.3993
Daily SMA200 6.4127
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.776
Previous Daily Low 6.7098
Previous Weekly High 6.7342
Previous Weekly Low 6.6116
Previous Monthly High 6.694
Previous Monthly Low 6.3512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.7351
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.7508
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.7152
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.6794
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.649
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.7814
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.8118
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.8476

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD clings to recovery gains around 0.6950 on Chinese inflation beat

AUD/USD clings to recovery gains around 0.6950 on Chinese inflation beat

AUD/USD bulls remain in control around the 0.6950 level on the above-estimates Chinese consumer and producer price inflation data, reflecting higher prices amid the country's covid lockdowns-led supply chain issues. The American dollar holds higher ground ahead of the US inflation.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD floats above 1.0500 on dicey markets ahead of US/Germany inflation

EUR/USD floats above 1.0500 on dicey markets ahead of US/Germany inflation

EUR/USD refreshes intraday low around 1.0525, extending the previous day’s downbeat performance during Wednesday’s Asian session, as global markets turn cautious ahead of the all-important US inflation data for April.

EUR/USD News

Gold rebounds towards $1,850 as DXY eases ahead of US inflation

Gold rebounds towards $1,850 as DXY eases ahead of US inflation

Gold prices recover from the lowest since February as markets brace for the all-important US inflation data during early Wednesday. The metal’s latest run-up to refresh the intraday to $1,838 takes clues from the slightly positive stock futures and China data.

Gold News

BNB price collects liquidity for an upswing to $375

BNB price collects liquidity for an upswing to $375

BNB price followed the broader cryptocurrency and risk-on markets to a major route yesterday. Binance Coin experienced a major collapse, falling more than 17%. However, buys have returned, and volume is increasing - giving bulls hope that a change in direction may occur soon. 

Read more

US CPI Preview: Hard core inflation to propel dollar to new highs, and two other scenarios Premium

US CPI Preview: Hard core inflation to propel dollar to new highs, and two other scenarios

Is that the peak over there? That question for mountain climbers resonates with investors, who are eager to see where inflation reaches its limits. The longer the fog continues, the longer the bloodbath in markets. For the dollar, it is a boon.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures