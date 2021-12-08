USD/CNH Price Analysis: Renews monthly low inside seven-week-old bearish channel

USD/CNH takes offers to refresh multiday low, down for second consecutive day.

RSI, Momentum hints at further weakness before the bounce.

Channel’s support, yearly bottom act as the key levels for bears to watch, 20-DMA guards immediate upside.

USD/CNH stands on the slippery ground near $6.3590, down 0.10% intraday as the quote drops to the fresh low since November 16 during early Wednesday.

In doing so, the Chinese offshore yuan (CNH) remains on the back foot inside a downward sloping trend channel established since October 19.

Given the descending RSI and Momentum line, not oversold, USD/CNH has some room to the south before hitting the likely reversal points.

Among them is the support line of the stated channel, around $6.3545, followed by the yearly low of $6.3524.

In a case where USD/CNH bears dominate below $6.3524, the bottom of the year 2018 near $6.2355 will be in focus.

Alternatively, 20-DMA level of $6.3815 guards immediate upside ahead of the channel’s upper line, close to $6.3970.

Should the USD/CNH breaks $6.3970, the $6.4000 threshold will challenge the bulls ahead of directing them to the descending resistance line from April, near $6.4620.

USD/CNH: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected