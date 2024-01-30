USD/CNH Price Analysis: Refreshes daily top near 7.1885-90, seems poised to climb further

- USD/CNH reverses an Asian session dip and stalls the previous day’s pullback from a multi-day top.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
- Acceptance below the 7.1870-7.1865 confluence is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.
The USD/CNH pair attracts some dip-buying near the 7.1810-7.1805 area during the Asian session on Tuesday and climbs to a fresh daily peak in the last hour. Spot prices currently trade with a mild positive bias, around the 7.1885-7.1890 region, though remain below a multi-day top touched on Monday.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CNH pair showed resilience below the 7.1870-7.1865 confluence and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight pullback from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall from a two-month top touched on January 17. The said area comprises the 50% Fibo. level, the 50- and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the 4-hour chart, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the 7.1810-7.1805 zone, or the Asian session low, will be seen as a key trigger for intraday bears and drag the USD/CNH pair to the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 7.1765 region. A convincing break below the latter might expose the next relevant support near the 7.1640-7.1635 area or the 23.6% Fibo. level.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for additional gains. That said, any subsequent move-up is likely to confront resistance near the 7.1930 area. This is followed by the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 7.1970-7.1975 region, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for a move beyond the 7.2000 mark, towards the next relevant hurdle near the 7.2020-7.2030 zone.
USD/CNH 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1888
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|7.1868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1841
|Daily SMA50
|7.1635
|Daily SMA100
|7.232
|Daily SMA200
|7.1956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.197
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1854
|Previous Weekly High
|7.209
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1414
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0874
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1825
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.1781
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.1709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.2013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.2057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0830 after paring intraday gains
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0830 during the early European session on Tuesday after trimming its intraday gains. The pair grapples to recover the losses registered in the previous session. The significant level at 1.0850 may act as immediate resistance for the pair.
GBP/USD oscillates in trading range above 1.2700 ahead of Fed, BoE rate decision
The GBP/USD pair remains confined in a narrow trading range above the 1.2700 mark during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. Investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of key events from the Fed and the BoE.
Gold price oscillates in a narrow range around 50-day SMA, downside seems cushioned
Gold price fails to capitalize on the previous day's strength beyond the 50-day SMA and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Tuesday. The precious metal remains below the $2,040-2,042 supply zone and well within a familiar trading band.
Cardano price could rise 15% as shark and whale wallets resurface
Cardano is confronting a formidable barrier as it attempts a recovery rally. It joins the broader crypto market which is trying to recover from a steep crash. According to Santiment, large holders may have something to do with the ADA move north with on-chain metrics to show for it.
The Fed could struggle to stick to their dovish rhetoric
There are also two major central bank meetings and a raft of economic data that is worth watching. The Fed will announce interest rates on Wednesday. Analysts will be watching to see if the Fed suggests that the market is getting too excited about the prospect of multiple rate cuts this year.