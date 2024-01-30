USD/CNH Price Analysis: Refreshes daily top near 7.1885-90, seems poised to climb further

  • USD/CNH reverses an Asian session dip and stalls the previous day’s pullback from a multi-day top.
  • The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
  • Acceptance below the 7.1870-7.1865 confluence is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.

The USD/CNH pair attracts some dip-buying near the 7.1810-7.1805 area during the Asian session on Tuesday and climbs to a fresh daily peak in the last hour. Spot prices currently trade with a mild positive bias, around the 7.1885-7.1890 region, though remain below a multi-day top touched on Monday.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CNH pair showed resilience below the 7.1870-7.1865 confluence and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight pullback from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall from a two-month top touched on January 17. The said area comprises the 50% Fibo. level, the 50- and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the 4-hour chart, which should now act as a key pivotal point.

Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the 7.1810-7.1805 zone, or the Asian session low, will be seen as a key trigger for intraday bears and drag the USD/CNH pair to the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 7.1765 region. A convincing break below the latter might expose the next relevant support near the 7.1640-7.1635 area or the 23.6% Fibo. level.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for additional gains. That said, any subsequent move-up is likely to confront resistance near the 7.1930 area. This is followed by the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 7.1970-7.1975 region, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for a move beyond the 7.2000 mark, towards the next relevant hurdle near the 7.2020-7.2030 zone.

Overview
Today last price 7.1888
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 7.1868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1841
Daily SMA50 7.1635
Daily SMA100 7.232
Daily SMA200 7.1956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.197
Previous Daily Low 7.1854
Previous Weekly High 7.209
Previous Weekly Low 7.1414
Previous Monthly High 7.2
Previous Monthly Low 7.0874
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1898
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.1825
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.1781
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.1709
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1941
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.2013
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.2057

 

 

