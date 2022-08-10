- USD/CNH snaps two-day downtrend after softer-than-expected China CPI, PPI for July.
- Bulls pierced weekly resistance line, 200-HMA after data, sustained break of 6.7600 awaited for further upside.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, ascending trend line from July 31 restrict immediate downside.
USD/CNH remains firmer around the daily top after China flashed downbeat inflation numbers for July. That said, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair marks the first daily gains in three while grinding higher around 6.7600.
China’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) eases to 2.7% YoY in July versus 2.9% expected and 2.5% prior. Further, the Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped to 4.2% compared to 8.0% market forecasts and 6.1% previous readings.
Following the data, the USD/CNH bulls crossed the 6.7600 key hurdle comprising the 200-HMA and a one-week-old descending resistance line, before retreating from 6.7600.
However, a pick-up in the RSI (14) and the quote’s successful trading above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 29 to August 02 upside, near 6.7540, keeps the USD/CNH buyers hopeful.
That said, the weekly top surrounding 6.7710 is likely luring the pair buyers of late, a break of which could direct the north-run towards the monthly peak of 6.7955 and then to the 6.8000 threshold.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the 61.8% gold ratio near 6.7540. Also acting as a downside filter is the seven-day-long support line close to 6.7485.
In a case where USD/CNH drops below 6.7485, the odds of its slump to the late July low near 6.7285 can’t be ruled out
USD/CNH: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7598
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|6.7546
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7583
|Daily SMA50
|6.7234
|Daily SMA100
|6.641
|Daily SMA200
|6.5025
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7654
|Previous Daily Low
|6.753
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7956
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.7452
|Previous Monthly High
|6.792
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6804
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.7499
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7375
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7701
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6950 on softer Chinese inflation
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6950 as sellers keep reins following softer Chinese CPI and PPI data. Markets remain risk-averse ahead of US inflation, which is crucial for the Fed's next rate hike move.
EUR/USD: Fake triangle breakout drags Eurozone bulls to near 1.0200
The EUR/USD is hovering around Tuesday’s low at 1.0203 and is likely to display a steep fall on its violation. The asset is declining swiftly after facing barricades above 1.0240 and has shifted into bearish territory. In the early Tokyo session, the major has given a downside break of the 1.0209-1.0215 range.
Gold bears seeking a critical rally in US yields around CPI
The gold price is flat in Tokyo as markets await the US inflation data for July that will come out during the New York open. The price has been supported by lower yields and that is supportive because the yellow metal offers no interest.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Hedera Hashgraph price could shock the world
HBAR price shows a drop in volume amidst the current downtrend. Hedera Hashgraph has the potential to rally towards 2000%. Traders should keep the smart contract alternative token on their watchlists and consider a dollar cost average approach for investing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!