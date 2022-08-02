- USD/CNH retreats from 11-week high as buyers flirt with horizontal hurdle stretched from May 13.
- Sustained trading beyond 21-DMA, two-month-old support line favor buyers.
- May’s top, 61.8% FE lure bulls amid firmer RSI line.
USD/CNH takes a U-turn from its 11-week high as an important resistance line challenge buyers during Tuesday’s Asian session.
However, the firmer RSI (14) and the quote’s successful trading above the 21-DMA, as well as an upward sloping support line from early June, keep the pair buyers hopeful.
That said, a clear daily closing beyond the 6.7850 resistance becomes necessary for the USD/CNH bulls to aim for the yearly high marked in May at around 6.8385.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s late March to early June moves, near 6.9200, will be in focus.
It should be noted that January 2020 low near 6.8660 and the 6.9000 round figure could act as buffers during the USD/CNH run-up.
Alternatively, pullback moves could aim for the 21-DMA level surrounding 6.7450 before challenging the short-term support line near 6.7250.
In a case where USD/CNH drops below 6.7250, the odds of witnessing an extended south-run towards June’s low of 6.6168 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, USD/CNH remains on the way to refresh yearly top but the interemediate pullbacks can't be ruled out.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|6.784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7433
|Daily SMA50
|6.7163
|Daily SMA100
|6.6175
|Daily SMA200
|6.4915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7904
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7452
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7716
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.7286
|Previous Monthly High
|6.792
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6804
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.728
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.8184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.8464
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0200 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.0200 in early Europe, as bulls failed to keep reins near the monthly high. Mounting US-China tensions over Taiwan and recession fears weigh on risk sentiment while the US dollar falls in tandem with the yields.
AUD/USD extends post RBA losses to 0.6950, teases weekly bullish channel breakdown
AUD/USD bears ignore the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision while extending pullback from the monthly high ahead of Tuesday’s European session. That said, the Aussie pair takes offers to refresh daily low near 0.6950 by the press time.
Gold outshines amid panic, targets $1,794 Premium
Gold price is extending its winning streak into a fifth trading day on Tuesday, having hit the highest level in four months near $1,780. Gold bulls are rejoicing the reducing bets for a 75 bps Fed rate hike in September amid a combination of factors affecting the market’s perception of risk sentiment in recent times.
What does the future hold for Bitcoin price as Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ narrative takes over?
Bitcoin price is currently retesting the 200-week SMA at $22,794, anticipating a minor bounce. There are three trade opportunities that BTC presents, two of which favor the bears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!