- USD/CNH pares intraday losses around 13-day low, picking up bids of late.
- Ascending trend line from June 2022 appears a tough nut to crack for bears amid oversold RSI.
- 10-DMA guards recovery moves, three-week-old resistance line challenge bulls.
USD/CNH bounces off two-week low while picking up bids to 6.7180 during early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair also justifies the oversold RSI conditions.
However, the quote’s sustained trading below the key SMAs and a downward-sloping trend line from early January keeps the USD/CNH bears hopeful.
It’s worth noting that not only the stated support line from June 2022, close to 6.7040, but the previous monthly low of 6.6975 also challenges the pair’s further downside.
Though, a sustained break of 6.6975 won’t hesitate to visit the mid-2022 bottom surrounding 6.6170.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially poke the 10-DMA hurdle of 6.7570 before challenging the 21-DMA resistance of near 6.7680.
Following that, a downward sloping trend line from January 10, close to 6.7880, will be crucial for the USD/CNH buyers as a break of which could confirm a short-term upside. Even so, the 6.8000 round figure may act as a final defense of the pair sellers.
Overall, USD/CNH remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing the 6.8000 psychological magnet even if a short-term recovery appears on the table.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Corrective bounce expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7178
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|6.7226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7696
|Daily SMA50
|6.9113
|Daily SMA100
|7.0395
|Daily SMA200
|6.9005
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7604
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7146
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7916
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.7218
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9396
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6976
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.7046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6868
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7504
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
