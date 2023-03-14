USD/CNH Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-DMA but bears keep control

- USD/CNH portrays corrective bounce near one-month low, mildly bid of late.
- 50-DMA probes sellers but clear downside break of five-week-old ascending trend line, bearish MACD signals push back buyers.
- 100-DMA, monthly high act as final defence of China Yuan pair bears.
USD/CNH prints mild gains around 6.8660 as it struggles to defend the bounce off a one-month low during early Tuesday. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair justifies the bearish MACD signals, as well as the downside break of a five-week-old ascending support line, now resistance, while portraying a rebound from the 50-DMA.
That said, the USD/CNH pair’s latest recovery remains elusive unless the quote stays below the support-turned-resistance line from early February, around 6.9350 by the press time.
Even if the Yuan pair crosses the 6.9350 hurdle, the 100-DMA and the monthly high, respectively around 6.9620 and 6.9970 could test the bulls.
It should be observed that the 7.0000 psychological magnet acts as an extra upside filter before giving control to the USD/CNH bulls.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the 50-DMA, around 6.8360 at the latest, appears necessary to recall the bears.
Following that, multiple tops marked during late January around 6.7900 can act as an intermediate halt before directing the USD/CNH bears towards the year 2023 low, marked in January around 6.6975.
Overall, USD/CNH remains on the bear’s radar even if the 50-DMA challenges the pair’s immediate downside.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.8614
|Today Daily Change
|0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|6.8516
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9143
|Daily SMA50
|6.8375
|Daily SMA100
|6.9667
|Daily SMA200
|6.9246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9394
|Previous Daily Low
|6.8316
|Previous Weekly High
|6.997
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8966
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9898
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.7056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9168
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0245
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
