- USD/CNH remains mildly bid while consolidating the biggest daily loss since November 10.
- China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI both disappoint in November.
- Cautious mood ahead of key data/events restricts immediate moves even as optimism surrounding China teases bears.
USD/CNH licks its wounds near 7.1590, picking up bids of late, as it pares the biggest daily loss in a fortnight during early Wednesday. The pair’s latest moves justify downbeat prints of China’s official activity data for November amid a cautious mood ahead of the crucial catalysts scheduled to release from the United States.
That said, China’s officials NBS Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.0 versus 49.2 expected and 49.0 prior. Further details mention that the Non-Manufacturing PMI also slumped to 46.7 from 48.7 prior and 51.7 expected.
It should be noted that the news surrounding the gradual easing of the strict Covid-led lockdowns in China failed to favor the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH). China announced multiple measures to ease the strict lockdown in the key areas after witnessing a retreat in the daily Covid infections from a record high. Even so, the world’s second-largest economy kept its Zero-Covid policy intact. Bloomberg reported the reopening of some city buildings in the greater Zhengzhou region, the home of a key iPhone plant. Earlier on Tuesday, the news broke that China's Guangdong province will allow the close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures remains indecisive after a mixed closing of Wall Street whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields ended Tuesday on a firmer footing, up six basis points (bps) to 3.748%, down one bps to 3.73% at the latest.
The market’s cautious mood could be linked to the anxiety ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s first public appearance since November Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting amid hawkish hopes. Also important is the US ADP Employment Change for November, expected at 200K versus 239K prior, as well as the second reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3), expected to confirm 2.6% Annualized growth.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below a two-week-old ascending trend line keeps the USD/CNH bears hopeful of revisiting the monthly low surrounding 7.0200.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1574
|Today Daily Change
|0.0136
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|7.1438
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1766
|Daily SMA50
|7.1818
|Daily SMA100
|7.0111
|Daily SMA200
|6.7843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.2498
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1344
|Previous Weekly High
|7.2116
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1188
|Previous Monthly High
|7.3748
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0126
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1784
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.2057
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1022
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9868
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.2176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
