USD/CNH: Offshore yuan eyes gains as China's Industrial Profits surge

- China's offshore yuan consolidates on Tuesday's 0.24% gain.
- China's Industrial Profits registered a double-digit rise in December.
- USD/CNH's daily chart suggests scope for a continued rise in yuan.
China's offshore yuan (CNH) looks north on the back of upbeat economic data and a favorable technical setup.
China's Industrial Profits rose 20.1% year-on-year in December to 707.11 billion yuan ($109.40 billion) following November's 15.55 gain, marking an eighth consecutive monthly rise in a row, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Also, China's benchmark overnight repo rate jumps to an over 21-month high in a CNH-positive manner.
The positive fundamental factors gel well with the bullish CNH picture painted by USD/CNH's bear flag breakdown confirmed on Tuesday. The pattern suggests a continuation of an eight-month downtrend and has exposed support of 6.4119 – the level observed on Jan. 5.
The offshore yuan is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 6.4718 per US dollar. The Chinese currency rose by 0.24% to 6.4707 on Tuesday.
Daily chart
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4707
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|6.4714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4742
|Daily SMA50
|6.5139
|Daily SMA100
|6.6153
|Daily SMA200
|6.8216
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4904
|Previous Daily Low
|6.469
|Previous Weekly High
|6.5075
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4552
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5854
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4887
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4419
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4849
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4984
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.5064
