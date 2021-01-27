USD/CNH: Offshore yuan eyes gains as China's Industrial Profits surge

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • China's offshore yuan consolidates on Tuesday's 0.24% gain. 
  • China's Industrial Profits registered a double-digit rise in December. 
  • USD/CNH's daily chart suggests scope for a continued rise in yuan.

China's offshore yuan (CNH) looks north on the back of upbeat economic data and a favorable technical setup. 

China's Industrial Profits rose 20.1% year-on-year in December to 707.11 billion yuan ($109.40 billion) following November's 15.55 gain, marking an eighth consecutive monthly rise in a row, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Also, China's benchmark overnight repo rate jumps to an over 21-month high in a CNH-positive manner. 

The positive fundamental factors gel well with the bullish CNH picture painted by USD/CNH's bear flag breakdown confirmed on Tuesday. The pattern suggests a continuation of an eight-month downtrend and has exposed support of 6.4119 – the level observed on Jan. 5.

The offshore yuan is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 6.4718 per US dollar. The Chinese currency rose by 0.24% to 6.4707 on Tuesday. 

Daily chart

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.4707
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 6.4714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.4742
Daily SMA50 6.5139
Daily SMA100 6.6153
Daily SMA200 6.8216
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.4904
Previous Daily Low 6.469
Previous Weekly High 6.5075
Previous Weekly Low 6.4552
Previous Monthly High 6.5854
Previous Monthly Low 6.4887
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.4772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.4822
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.4634
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.4554
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.4419
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.4849
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.4984
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.5064

 

 

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eases back below 0.7750 despite upbeat Aussie CPI

AUD/USD eases back below 0.7750 despite upbeat Aussie CPI

AUD/USD trades back under 0.7750, retreating from daily highs of 0.7764, reached after the  Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter inflation figures. Pre-Fed caution appears to cap the upside in the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from multi-month tops as USD bounces

GBP/USD retreats from multi-month tops as USD bounces

GBP/USD extends retreat from multi-month tops of 1.3752, as the US dollar recovers ground amid tepid market mood in the lead up to the FOMC decision. Upbeat UK jobs data and covid numbers continue to back the pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold in stasis, impending death cross may be a bear trap

Gold in stasis, impending death cross may be a bear trap

The US dollar weakness fails to lift gold. Gold lacks clear directional bias despite an improved risk appetite and weakness in the US dollar. The yellow metal's daily chart shows key averages are set to chart a bearish crossover. 

Gold news

Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market continues to outperform the rest

Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market continues to outperform the rest

Despite Ethereum hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on January 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. However, DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00

US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00

US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.

US Dollar Index News

