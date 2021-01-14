USD/CNH now seen between 6.4100 and 6.4900 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/CNH is now expected to navigate within the 6.4100-6.4900 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘move lower to 6.4380’ did not work out as it rebounded from 6.4400 (overnight high of 6.4695). Despite the rebound, upward momentum has barely improved. For today, USD could edge higher but any advance is viewed as part of a 6.4500/6.4750 range (a sustained rise above 6.4750 is not expected).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (11 Jan, spot at 6.4850), we indicated that ‘near-term bias is tilted to the upside but odds for a rise above 6.5200 are not high’. The rapid manner by which USD cracked the ‘strong support’ at 6.4450 (overnight low of 6.4425) was not exactly expected. The outlook is mixed and from here, USD could trade between 6.4100 and 6.4900.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
