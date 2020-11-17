USD/CNH faces the next support at 6.5200 – UOB

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

USD/CNH is likely to drop further and visit the 6.5200 level in the next weeks, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “USD closed on a weak note (6.5702, -0.35%) and extended its decline this morning. Strong downward momentum suggests further weakness is likely even though last week’s low at 6.5475 could be just out of reach. Resistance is at 6.5750 followed by 6.5880.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in USD since earlier this month. After USD rebounded strongly from 6.5475, we indicated last Wednesday (11 Nov, spot at 6.6030) that ‘odds for further USD have diminished’. We added, ‘however, only a break of 6.6600 would indicate the current downward pressure has eased’. After trading in a quiet manner for several days, USD lurched lower and closed on a weak note yesterday (16 Nov). The rapid improvement in shorter-term momentum suggests that a break of 6.5475 would not be surprising. The next support is at 6.5200 followed by a major level at 6.4960. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level has moved lower to 6.6250 from 6.6600.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.1850 as covid concerns outweigh vaccine hopes

EUR/USD clings to 1.1850 as covid concerns outweigh vaccine hopes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic weighs on sentiment, countering Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD has topped the 1.32 level after Chief UK negotiator Frost was quoted saying a Brexit deal could be achieved next week. Concerns about the spread of the virus weigh on markets and replace vaccine optimism. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later.

GBP/USD News

Gold flatlined below $1900, as covid concerns offset vaccine hopes

Gold flatlined below $1900, as covid concerns offset vaccine hopes

Gold remains below $1900, having created a long-legged Doji candle on Monday, implying indecision in the market. Spiking coronavirus cases in the US offset vaccine optimism. The immediate bias appears neutral as long as prices hold Monday's $1,864-$1,899 range.

Gold news

Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed

Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed

Markets are off the highs and the US dollar is finding its feet as fresh restrictions in various US states counter optimism from the second coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.

Read more

WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. OPEC+ meeting and API inventories will offer short-term direction.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures