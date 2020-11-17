USD/CNH faces the next support at 6.5200 – UOB

USD/CNH is likely to drop further and visit the 6.5200 level in the next weeks, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD closed on a weak note (6.5702, -0.35%) and extended its decline this morning. Strong downward momentum suggests further weakness is likely even though last week’s low at 6.5475 could be just out of reach. Resistance is at 6.5750 followed by 6.5880.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in USD since earlier this month. After USD rebounded strongly from 6.5475, we indicated last Wednesday (11 Nov, spot at 6.6030) that ‘odds for further USD have diminished’. We added, ‘however, only a break of 6.6600 would indicate the current downward pressure has eased’. After trading in a quiet manner for several days, USD lurched lower and closed on a weak note yesterday (16 Nov). The rapid improvement in shorter-term momentum suggests that a break of 6.5475 would not be surprising. The next support is at 6.5200 followed by a major level at 6.4960. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level has moved lower to 6.6250 from 6.6600.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1850 as covid concerns outweigh vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic weighs on sentiment, countering Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has topped the 1.32 level after Chief UK negotiator Frost was quoted saying a Brexit deal could be achieved next week. Concerns about the spread of the virus weigh on markets and replace vaccine optimism. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later.
Gold flatlined below $1900, as covid concerns offset vaccine hopes
Gold remains below $1900, having created a long-legged Doji candle on Monday, implying indecision in the market. Spiking coronavirus cases in the US offset vaccine optimism. The immediate bias appears neutral as long as prices hold Monday's $1,864-$1,899 range.
Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed
Markets are off the highs and the US dollar is finding its feet as fresh restrictions in various US states counter optimism from the second coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.
WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. OPEC+ meeting and API inventories will offer short-term direction.