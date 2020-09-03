USD/CNH does not rule out a move to 6.8000 – UOB

USD/CNH faces some consolidation in the near-term, but it also risks a probable drop to the 6.8000 area in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We noted yesterday that ‘the rapid decline appears to be overdone and this coupled with oversold conditions suggest further USD decline is unlikely for today’. We held the view that USD ‘is more likely to consolidate and trade within a 6.8240/6.8420 range’. Our view was not wrong even though USD traded within a narrower range than expected (between 6.8225 and 6.8385). Momentum indicators are still mostly neutral and further consolidation would not be surprising. Expected range for today, 6.8200/6.8430 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (01 Sep, spot at 6.8480), we highlighted that ‘such lackluster price actions upon a breach of major support indicates either USD is not ready for further losses or it is biding time for a more aggressive decline later on’ and added, ‘we believe it is latter scenario’. We expected ‘the current weakness to extend to 6.8300, possibly 6.8160’. USD subsequently plummeted and quickly exceeded the 6.8160 level as it dropped to a low of 6.8143. From here, we continue to see risk for further USD weakness even though oversold conditions could lead to a few days of consolidation first. Only a break of 6.8800 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 6.8950 yesterday) would indicate that the current weak phase in USD that started about 2 weeks ago (see annotations in the chart below) has run its course. Until then, the roundnumber support level of 6.8000 is likely beckoning to USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD breaches 1.3300 ahead of UK/US Services PMIs, Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3300 ahead of the London open. Brexit pessimism, comments from BOE policymakers stall a three-day winning streak. Key activity numbers may offer intermediate direction ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold stays offered for second day, eyes three-week-old support line
Gold extends the previous day’s losses below 100-bar EMA. Bearish MACD, downbeat RSI conditions favor the sellers. A falling trend line from August 11 adds to the upside filter.
Forex Today: Dollar beats only majors as markets cool, last NFP hints eagerly awaited
The US dollar continues gaining ground against the euro, pound, yen, and also gold but is losing some ground to commodity currencies. Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine fuel markets and two hints towards Friday's jobs report are eyed after disappointing outcomes beforehand.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.