USD/CNH: A test of 6.5200 loses momentum – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the prospects of USD/CNH to slip back to the 6.5200 level appear to be losing traction.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that the ‘rebound in USD has room to extend higher but any advance is unlikely to challenge the resistance at 6.5900’. USD moved higher as expected but it managed to edge above 6.5900 (high of 6.5909) before easing off. Upward momentum has waned and USD is unlikely to strengthen much further. USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 6.5500 and 6.5900 for today.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in USD for about 2 weeks now. In our latest narrative from Wednesday (18 Nov, spot at 6.5560), we indicated that USD ‘is likely to weaken to further to 6.5200’. USD subsequently dropped to 6.5319 before staging a relatively robust recovery. Downward momentum has waned and unless USD can move and stay below 6.5500 within these 1 to 2 days, the prospect for a move to 6.5200 would diminish quickly. Conversely, a break of 6.6000 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the weak phase in USD has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1865 level, lacks follow-through
A combination of factors extended some support to gold on the last day of the week. COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations, sliding bond yields remained supportive. The lack of any strong buying warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI: Descending triangle breakout on 1H calls for additional upside
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is back on the bids above the $42 mark, heading towards multi-day highs of $42.68 despite the risk-off market mood.