USD/CHF’s reversal from 0.9365 extends below 0.9300

- The US dollar retreats for the second consecutive day and reaches levels sub-0.9300.
- The Swiss franc regains lost ground amid a somewhat softer dollar.
- USD/CHF: Expected to remain capped below 0.9330 – Credit Suisse.
The US dollar is pulling back against the Swiss Franc for the second consecutive day after having peaked at nearly six-month highs at 0.9365. The pair has returned below 0.9300 although it is still set for a 0.6% advance this week.
The CHF bounces up against a softer dollar
The Swiss franc is regaining lost ground for the second consecutive day, with the US dollar retreating across the board. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the dollar against its most traded currencies is losing against 0.3% on the day, returning to levels around 94.00 after having hit one-year highs at 94.50 area earlier this week.
US T-Bond yields, which have fueled the recent dollar rally, are ticking down on Friday, with the 10-year benchmark back below 1.5% for the first time since Monday. Beyond that, the parliamentary gridlock to lift the US debt limit and avoid a government shutdown is adding negative pressure on the dollar.
The positive macroeconomic docket, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI showing US factory activity expanded beyond expectations in September and August’s personal consumption data, posting a 0.8% rise, against market consensus of a 0.6% reading, have failed to offer support to the US dollar.
USD/CHF: Expected to remain capped at 0.9330 area – Commerzbank
According to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, the USD/CHF might have hit a relevant resistance level, at 0.9330: “USD/CHF remains bid near term but will shortly encounter the 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9330 and recent high at 0.9333, where ideally it will again fail (…) “The market will have to head below the 55-day ma at 0.9174 to alleviate immediate upside pressure.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9299
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9237
|Daily SMA50
|0.918
|Daily SMA100
|0.9138
|Daily SMA200
|0.9111
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9368
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9315
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9333
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9216
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9368
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9348
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9387
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.16 amid better mood, ahead of US Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has pared some of the weekly losses and trades around 1.16 as the safe-haven dollar retreats from the highs. Markets are in a better mood after US Core PCE only met expectations and did not exceed them. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is up next.
GBP/USD soars to 1.3550, shrugging off UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has recovered and trades around 1.3550 up on the day. The move comes as the dollar somewhat eases, despite a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 57.1 points.
XAU/USD has a solid base after the quick recovery
What goes down, must come up – after gold tumbled down toward $1,700, it bounced quickly and is trading above $1,750 at the time of writing. The better market mood has pushed the dollar lower, and the precious metal is benefiting from the dollar's decline.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
Wake Up Wall Street: Friday feeling flees as more losses on the cards
Equity markets remain cautious despite another slew of losses for the main indices on Thursday to close out September and the quarter.