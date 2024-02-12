USD/CHF withdraws on weaker US Dollar, moves lower to near 0.8730

- USD/CHF inches lower as the US Dollar faces a challenge on downbeat US yields.
- Fed’s Lorie Logan emphasized the importance of obtaining additional evidence to confirm the progress in inflation.
- Swiss CPI (YoY) is expected to ease at 1.6% against the previous reading of 1.7%.
USD/CHF retreats to around 0.8730 during the early European hours on Monday. This decline in the pair is attributed to the weakening of the US Dollar (USD). Despite hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, the US Dollar faces downward pressure amid prevailing risk-on sentiment in the market.
On Friday, Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Lorie Logan stated that there is currently no immediate necessity to lower interest rates. Logan emphasized the importance of obtaining additional evidence to confirm the progress sustainability in inflation.
The US Dollar encounters headwinds as US Treasury yields decline. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slides to around 104.00, with 2-year and 10-year US yields hovering at 4.47% and 4.16%, respectively.
Market attention is focused on the upcoming release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday. Analysts are anticipating a decrease in January's CPI (Year-on-Year) to 3.0%, down from December's 3.4%. Additionally, the monthly CPI data is expected to ease to 0.2% from the previous reading of 0.3%.
In January, the non-seasonally adjusted Swiss Unemployment Rate (Year-on-Year) increased, while the seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate (Month-on-Month) remained stable. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) opted to maintain its key interest rate at 1.75%, marking the conclusion of its recent tightening cycle.
Market participants are eagerly awaiting the release of Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, scheduled for Tuesday. Projections suggest that headline Swiss inflation could grow by 1.6%, lower than the previous growth of 1.7%. Analysts widely anticipate that the SNB might initiate its first rate cut in September 2024.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8729
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.8746
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8663
|Daily SMA50
|0.8621
|Daily SMA100
|0.8803
|Daily SMA200
|0.8844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8762
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8731
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8761
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
In the week ahead, traders and investors must consider several macroeconomic indicators, including a Consumer Price Index report from the world's largest economy. A higher-than-expected CPI reading could potentially upend the epic equity market rally.