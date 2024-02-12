USD/CHF withdraws on weaker US Dollar, moves lower to near 0.8730

Share:

USD/CHF inches lower as the US Dollar faces a challenge on downbeat US yields.

Fed’s Lorie Logan emphasized the importance of obtaining additional evidence to confirm the progress in inflation.

Swiss CPI (YoY) is expected to ease at 1.6% against the previous reading of 1.7%.

USD/CHF retreats to around 0.8730 during the early European hours on Monday. This decline in the pair is attributed to the weakening of the US Dollar (USD). Despite hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, the US Dollar faces downward pressure amid prevailing risk-on sentiment in the market.

On Friday, Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Lorie Logan stated that there is currently no immediate necessity to lower interest rates. Logan emphasized the importance of obtaining additional evidence to confirm the progress sustainability in inflation.

The US Dollar encounters headwinds as US Treasury yields decline. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slides to around 104.00, with 2-year and 10-year US yields hovering at 4.47% and 4.16%, respectively.

Market attention is focused on the upcoming release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday. Analysts are anticipating a decrease in January's CPI (Year-on-Year) to 3.0%, down from December's 3.4%. Additionally, the monthly CPI data is expected to ease to 0.2% from the previous reading of 0.3%.

In January, the non-seasonally adjusted Swiss Unemployment Rate (Year-on-Year) increased, while the seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate (Month-on-Month) remained stable. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) opted to maintain its key interest rate at 1.75%, marking the conclusion of its recent tightening cycle.

Market participants are eagerly awaiting the release of Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, scheduled for Tuesday. Projections suggest that headline Swiss inflation could grow by 1.6%, lower than the previous growth of 1.7%. Analysts widely anticipate that the SNB might initiate its first rate cut in September 2024.