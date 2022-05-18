USD/CHF turns sideways to 0.9880, downside remains favored as SNB intervenes

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is weakened in front of the Swiss franc bulls despite soaring negative market sentiment. The DXY is hovering a little lower from 104.00 but is expected to surpass the figure amid an improved safe-haven appeal. Counting on galloping inflation, the Federal Reserve (Fed) may elevate its interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) twice in June and July. Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker has favored a 25 bps rate hike tradition after announcing two jumbo rate hikes by the Fed in June and July.

The Swiss franc bulls are strengthening against the greenback after the testimony of Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Chris Jordan on Wednesday. SNB’s Jordan dictated in his speech that the Swiss franc (CHF) is a safe-haven asset and continuation of a negative monetary policy is necessary to justify the inflation parameter. The targeted inflation figure at 2% has been well maintained by the SNB and any temporary rise above the targeted figure will be diluted quickly due to intervention of the SNB . This week the spotlight will remain on Swiss Industrial Production. Earlier, it landed at 7.3%.

The USD/CHF pair is looking for an establishment below 0.9900 after witnessing a steep fall on Wednesday. The asset has remained vulnerable this week after failing to sustain above the psychological figure of 1.0000.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.