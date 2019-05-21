USD/CHF technical analysis: There is room for more upside beyond 1.0120 resistance

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is consolidating the losses seen at the start of May.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart



USD/CHF is consolidating below its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting a neutral bias in the medium term.



USD/CHF 30-minute chart



The market will need to overcome the 1.0120 resistance to trades towards 1.0150 and 1.0170 levels. Support is at the 1.0080 and 1.0050 level.



Additional key levels