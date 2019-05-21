USD/CHF technical analysis: There is room for more upside beyond 1.0120 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is consolidating the losses seen at the start of May.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart


USD/CHF is consolidating below its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting a neutral bias in the medium term.


USD/CHF 30-minute chart


The market will need to overcome the 1.0120 resistance to trades towards 1.0150 and 1.0170 levels. Support is at the 1.0080 and 1.0050 level.


Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0106
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.0085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0155
Daily SMA50 1.007
Daily SMA100 1.0017
Daily SMA200 0.9952
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0122
Previous Daily Low 1.008
Previous Weekly High 1.0123
Previous Weekly Low 1.005
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.007
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0054
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0028
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0138
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0154

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields

EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil

GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.

USD/JPY News

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed

The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed. 

Read more

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood

Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

