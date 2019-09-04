USD/CHF technical analysis: The ongoing corrective slide challenges 200-hour SMA support, around mid-0.9800s

- Extends overnight retracement slide from an ascending trend-channel resistance.
- A follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair towards channel support.
The USD/CHF pair remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and retreated farther from over one-month tops set in the previous session.
The pair on Tuesday started retreating from a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term ascending trend-channel, extending from multi-month lows touched on August 13th.
The pullback, however, seems to have found some support near 200-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help traders to position for the pair's intraday movement.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and losing positive momentum on the daily chart, supporting prospects for an extension of the corrective slide.
A sustained break below the mentioned support – currently near the 0.9845 region – will reaffirm the intraday bearish bias and set the stage for a slide back towards challenging the 0.9800 handle.
The downfall could further get extended towards the lower end of the mentioned trend-channel, around the 0.9775-70 region, which if broken will pave the way for further depreciating move.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 0.9860-65 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the 0.9900 handle en-route the channel resistance near 0.9935 area.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9851
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9867
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9797
|Daily SMA50
|0.9834
|Daily SMA100
|0.9942
|Daily SMA200
|0.9952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.993
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9862
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9775
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.
GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is closer to 1.22 up some 100 pips. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.