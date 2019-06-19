USD/CHF technical analysis: Flirting with weekly lows/200-DMA support ahead of the Fed

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/CHF pair failed to find acceptance above a short-term descending trend-line - extending from early-May swing highs and witnessed an intraday pullback on Wednesday.
  • The pair retreated break to weekly lows support near the 0.9965 region, which coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have failed to gain bullish traction and also started losing positive momentum on hourly charts, suggesting that the near-term corrective bounce from multi-month lows might have already run out of the steam.

A sustained break below the mentioned support will reinforce the negative outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to resume its prior bearish trajectory and accelerate the slide towards 0.9940-35 intermediate support en-route the 0.9900 round figure mark.

On a flip side, a strong follow-through buying beyond the trend-lined resistance - currently near the parity mark, might negate the bearish set-up and prompt some aggressive short-covering move towards 1.0075-80 resistance ahead of the 1.0100 handle.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9973
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.0004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9985
Daily SMA50 1.0073
Daily SMA100 1.0039
Daily SMA200 0.9972
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0013
Previous Daily Low 0.9965
Previous Weekly High 0.9996
Previous Weekly Low 0.9885
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9995
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9983
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9975
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9946
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9927
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0023
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0042
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0071

 

 

