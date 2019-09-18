USD/CHF technical analysis: Bulls eyeing a move towards reclaiming parity mark, FOMC awaited

- Bulls struggle to extend the momentum beyond 200-DMA/50% Fibo. confluence region.
- The much-awaited FOMC monetary policy decision eyed for a fresh bullish confirmation.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its goodish intraday gains and is currently placed near multi-week tops, around mid-0.9900s, as investors start repositioning for the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision.
The mentioned region marks a confluence resistance - comprising of 50% Fibo. level of the 1.0238-0.9659 and the very important 200-day SMA - and is followed by the top end of a six-week-old ascending trend-channel.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their positive bias and support prospects for a further appreciating move, though bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the trend-channel resistance.
The mentioned barrier- currently near the key 1.0000 psychological mark - coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move up towards the 1.0100 handle.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 0.9925 horizontal zone ahead of the 0.9900 handle, which if broken might accelerate the fall further towards the trend-channel support, currently near mid-0.9800s.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9955
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.9931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9867
|Daily SMA50
|0.9842
|Daily SMA100
|0.9914
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
