USD/CHF technical analysis: Bearish MACD questions upside beyond 21/200-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF trades near the weekly top following a sustained break of the key resistance confluence.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement, multiple resistance lines on the buyers’ radar.

On early Friday, the USD/CHF pair trades successfully above 21 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) confluence while taking the bids to 0.9925.

However, the bearish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) raises doubts over the pair’s further upside. If not, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of April-August declines, at 0.9950, followed by three-week-old falling trend line, at 0.9965, could keep buyers in check.

Should there be a price rally beyond 0.9965, a downward sloping resistance line since early May month, at 1.0000 round-figure, will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, pair’s daily closing below 0.9920/15 support-confluence seems to recall 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9880 and the monthly bottom close to 0.9835.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Recovery likely to stall

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9926
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 0.9919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9935
Daily SMA50 0.9897
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.993
Previous Daily Low 0.9891
Previous Weekly High 0.9997
Previous Weekly Low 0.9837
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9915
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9906
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9897
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9874
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9858
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9936
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9975

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout

EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout

EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure, having failed to capitalize on a bullish breakout on Thu. The candle also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty

With the UK PM calling a snap election while the lawmakers await the EU’s response to Brexit extension, GBP/USD registered heavy declines during late-Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive

USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive

USD/JPY is starting out the Tokyo session flat just and tucked in below the 200-day DMA having ranged between 108.50 and 108.7 overnight, despite US data and geopolitical strife.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level

Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level

Spot Gold prices managed to get through the psychological $1500 level overnight with a solid bullish close. Downside attempts have been rejected, leaving an hourly bullish pin bar as the metal morphs into a bull flag. 

Gold News

Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu

Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu

Mario Draghi oversaw his final meeting as the head of the European Central Bank today. After serving an 8-year term as one of the world's most influential central bankers, he left ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures