USD/CHF technical analysis: 6-week-old resistance-line questions rise towards 1.0040 confluence

- Nearby resistances-line holds the upside capped ahead of 100-day SMA, 38.2% FIbo. confluence.
- 200-day SMA seems strong downside support.
USD/CHF’s run up to a fortnight high still needs to cross near-term upside resistances to aim for the key confluence as it trades close to 0.9993 ahead of the Europe markets open on Monday.
A downward sloping trend-line since early-May at 1.0012 holds the gate for the pair’s rally to 1.0040 confluence comprising 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January to April month upside.
Should prices rally past-1.0040, 50-day SMA level of 1.0073 and the 1.0100 round-figure could lure buyers.
Alternatively, 200-day SMA level of 0.9970 acts as immediate support, a break of which can recall 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 0.9915, on the sellers’ radar.
Pair’s further downside below 0.9915 might not refrain from dragging the quote towards 0.9850 support level.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9993
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9995
|Daily SMA50
|1.0073
|Daily SMA100
|1.0038
|Daily SMA200
|0.9969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9996
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9925
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9996
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9885
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0227
|Previous Monthly Low
|1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9969
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.004
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi will speak later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision after US retail sales surprised on Friday.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2600, Conservative contest in focus
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2600, consolidating the losses seen on Friday after US retail sales beat expectations. The Conservative contest is heating up ahead of tomorrow's second vote.
USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed
The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.
Gold: 100-month MA is a level to beat for the bulls
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to cut through key technical line which proved a tough nut to crack in 2018. The yellow metal rose to $1,358 on Friday, but the break above the 100-month MA.
US Retail Sales: Reassurance for the Fed
Retail sales rose a healthy and normal 0.5% in May and April's result, initially reported at -0.2% and the source of much consternation, was revised up to 0.3%, according to the Commerce Department. A 0.6% gain had been forecast.