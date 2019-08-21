USD/CHF technical analysis: 21-DMA exerts downside pressure

- USD/CHF pulls back to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- 21-DMA limits near-term upside.
Following its U-turn from the 21-day simple moving average (DMA), USD/CHF confronts 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines as it takes the bids to 0.9793 ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
While 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) shows normal condition, pair’s sustained run-up beyond 0.9800 enables it to challenge the short-term key DMA level of 0.9811.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s successful rise above 0.9811 can extend the rise to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.9880.
During the pullback, 0.9770 and 0.9740/37 can offer intermediate halts ahead of highlighting 0.9690 horizontal support comprising lows marked in June and also tested during early-month.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 0.9852
- R2 0.9836
- R1 0.9807
- PP 0.9791
-
- S1 0.9762
- S2 0.9746
- S3 0.9717
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
