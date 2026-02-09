Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds gains near $80.50 on Japan-led reflationary trades

Silver price (XAG/USD) gains ground for the second successive session, trading around $80.80 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Monday. The grey metal advances amid market caution ahead of key US economic data that could provide clearer guidance on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate outlook. The January jobs report, due Wednesday, is expected to signal stabilization in the labor market, with the US economy forecast to add 70,000 jobs, while the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.4%.

Markets currently expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in March, with potential rate cuts anticipated in June and possibly September. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in a LinkedIn post on Friday that the economy may remain in a low-hiring, low-firing environment, though it could also shift toward a no-hiring, higher-firing phase.

Fed Governor Phillip Jefferson said future policy decisions will be guided by incoming data and assessments of the economic outlook, adding on Friday that the labor market is gradually stabilizing. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that inflation has remained elevated for too long, stressing in a Bloomberg interview on Friday that the Fed cannot lose sight of inflationary risks.

Silver, a traditional hedge against inflation, finds support following the landslide victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling coalition in Japan’s weekend elections. This result strengthens the case for expansionary fiscal policies. Such policies tend to lift inflation expectations, underpinning demand for the precious metal.

Safe-haven demand for Silver also remains resilient despite the United States (US)–Iran talks held in Oman on Friday aimed at easing regional tensions. However, Tehran reiterated that it would not suspend nuclear fuel enrichment, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noting that further negotiations depend on consultations in Washington and Tehran and must proceed without threats. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said another round of talks is planned this week, warning of “very steep” consequences if an agreement is not reached.

(The story was corrected on February 9 at 2:40 GMT to say in the title that XAG/USD holds gains near $80.50 on Japan-led reflationary trades, and not on the Japanese election.)