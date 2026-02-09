Japan’s Kihara says he is concerned about unilateral, rapid moves in FX market

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Monday that he is concerned over one-sided foreign exchange (FX) moves. Meanwhile, top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura stated that he will closely watching foreign exchange moves with a high sense of urgency.

Key quotes from Kihara

Concerned about unilateral, rapid moves in foreign exchange market.



Recent yen moves are somewhat rapid and one-sided.



Will not comment on forex levels.



Closely watching foreign exchange moves with a high sense of urgency.



Will continue to be in dialogue with markets.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.16% on the day at 156.85.