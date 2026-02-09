USD/SGD: Constructive view with CNY support – MUFG

MUFG’s Asia FX team keeps a constructive stance on the Singapore Dollar (SGD), arguing that a firm Chinese Yuan and resilient domestic growth should underpin SGD. With Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) maintaining its Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index (S$NEER) policy settings and Singapore’s Q4 GDP likely to be revised higher.

SGD benefits from CNY and growth

"Against this backdrop, we retain a constructive outlook on the SGD and MYR, which should continue to benefit from firmer CNY sentiment and overall stable domestic macro fundamentals."

"Singapore’s final Q4 GDP may show growth faster than the advance estimates, highlighting resilient domestic momentum."

"MAS left its current monetary policy setting unchanged at its January policy review, maintaining the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER band with no adjustments to its width or the level at which it was centred."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)