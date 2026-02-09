NZD/USD declines to near 0.6000 as New Zealand labor data dampens RBNZ rate hike prospects

The NZD/USD pair trades in negative territory near 0.6015 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) as softer labor data pushes out expectations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) tightening.

New Zealand's Unemployment Rate climbed to 5.4% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the highest since 2015. This figure came in worse than the estimations of 5.3%. This report dampened expectations for any near-term tightening by the RBNZ, which weighs on the Kiwi against the USD. Swaps markets are now pricing in over a 60% probability of a rate reduction by the May policy meeting.

Consumer confidence in the US improved slightly in February, with the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rising to 57.3 from 56.4 in January. This figure came in above the market consensus of 55, supporting the Greenback and acting as a headwind for the pair.

The delayed release of the US employment report for January will be published later on Wednesday. Markets expect to see 70,000 jobs added in the US economy in January, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.4% during the same period. However, any signs of weakening in the US labor market could undermine the USD in the near term.