USD/CHF technical analysis: 0.9900 is the level to beat for buyers

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF seesaws around late-Friday tops.
  • 100-HMA, Friday’s high will restrict the latest pullback.
  • September month low can please sellers during the declines.

Failure to extend the latest recovery seems to portray the USD/CHF pair’s weakness as it trades around 0.9870 amid pre-European session on Tuesday.

The pair trades below 100-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA) and Friday’s high, around 0.9900, which holds the key to pair’s further recovery towards a 200-HMA level of 0.9930 and 0.9960 numbers to the north.

However, 1.0000 psychological magnet will continue restricting pair’s near-term upside.

On the contrary, a downside break below Friday’s low of 0.9837 can recall September month bottom, around 0.9800, prior to diverting bears towards 0.9800.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9866
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 0.9856
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9935
Daily SMA50 0.9888
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9877
Previous Daily Low 0.9841
Previous Weekly High 0.9997
Previous Weekly Low 0.9837
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9855
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9839
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9822
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9803
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9875
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9894
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9911

 

 

