USD/CHF taps 0.9200 mark amid stronger USD, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A goodish pickup in the USD demand pushed USD/CHF to multi-day tops on Tuesday.
  • Stronger US CPI print cemented hawkish Fed expectations and remained supportive.
  • COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven CHF and might cap the upside for the pair.

The USD/CHF pair jumped to multi-day tops during the early North American session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.9200 round-figure mark.

The pair gained strong positive traction on Tuesday and built on the previous day's modest bounce from the 0.9130 area, or near four-week lows. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, though worries about the new COVID-19 variants might cap gains for the USD/CHF pair.

The USD remained supported by expectations that the Fed is all set to tighten its monetary policy stance sooner than anticipated. This was reinforced by Tuesday's hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI accelerated to a 5.4% YoY rate in June from the 5.0% previous.

This, to a larger extent, helped offset a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. However, worries about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus underpinned the safe-haven Swiss Franc. This, in turn, kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CHF pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair, for now, seems to have stalled its recent sharp retracement slide from three-month tops, around the 0.9275 region, touched earlier this month.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9189
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 0.9151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9182
Daily SMA50 0.9077
Daily SMA100 0.9159
Daily SMA200 0.9071
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9171
Previous Daily Low 0.9132
Previous Weekly High 0.9268
Previous Weekly Low 0.9133
Previous Monthly High 0.9262
Previous Monthly Low 0.8926
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9147
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9132
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9113
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9093
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9171
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.919
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.921

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

