USD/CHF surges to 2-month tops, inching closer to mid-0.9800s

- USD/CHF showed some resilience below 0.9800 mark and regained traction.
- Upbeat US macro data provided an additional boost to the stronger USD.
- Technical buying might continue to fuel the ongoing positive momentum.
The USD/CHF pair caught some fresh bids during the early North-American session and jumped to near two-month tops, around the 0.9840 region in the last hour.
The pair quickly reversed an early dip to sub-0.9800 levels and moved back into the positive territory amid resurgent US dollar demand. Following the previous session subdued price action, the greenback regained some traction on Tuesday and stood tall near 4-1/2 month tops.
Bulls remain in control amid stronger USD
The already strong buck got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected Empire State Manufacturing Index. In fact, the gauge jumped to 12.9 for February as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a modest uptick to 5 from 4.8 previous.
Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by a sharp intraday fall in the US Treasury bond yields, led by a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and which tends to underpin demand for traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Swiss franc.
Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered above the recent swing high further seemed to have contributed to the pair's accelerated positive move over the past hour or so. Hence, some follow-through strength, sponsored by fresh technical buying, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.973
|Daily SMA50
|0.9741
|Daily SMA100
|0.9834
|Daily SMA200
|0.9863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9828
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9808
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9823
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.974
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9815
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
