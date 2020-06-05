- USD/CHF gained nearly 100 pips during the American session.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in the US unexpectedly rose by more than 2 million in June.
- Wall Street's main indexes register strong gains on risk rally.
The USD/CHF pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways near 0.9550 but gained traction during the American session and climbed to a daily high of 0.9651. Although the pair erased a small portion of its gains, it's still up 0.75% on the day at 0.9625.
NFP report boosts USD and sentiment
The highly-anticipated labor market report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in May increased by 2.5 million in May. This reading came in much better than the market expectation for a decline of 8 million and helped the greenback gather strength against its rivals. Moreover, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 13.3% from 14.7%.
With the initial reaction to the jobs report, the US Dollar Index (DXY) erased its daily losses and turned positive on the day near 97.00.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes opened the day sharply higher on Friday and made it difficult for the CHF to find demand as a safe-haven. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 3.4% on the day and the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 are rising 1.65% and 2.7%, respectively.
However, the upbeat market mood also seems to be weighing on the USD and allowing the pair to retreat from highs. Nevertheless, the DXY is clinging to small daily gains near 96.80 and looks to snap its eight-day losing streak.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|0.9555
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9675
|Daily SMA50
|0.9683
|Daily SMA100
|0.9682
|Daily SMA200
|0.9778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9624
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9544
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9736
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9602
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9444
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, down after US Non-Farm Payrolls shocked with a leap of 2.5 million jobs in May, contrary to all projections. The greenback is gaining while stocks are falling, a correlation breakdown. ECB stimulus previously supported the euro.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech, NFP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar.
Gold: Dives to fresh 1-month tops on stellar NFP report
Gold witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to upbeat NFP report. Surging US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the bearish pressure. A break below 50-day SMA might have paved the way for a further slide.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.