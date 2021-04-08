USD/CHF: Support at 0.9227/14 to hold for a move back higher – Credit Suisse

USD/CHF is getting closer to better support at 0.9227/9200, where the Credit Suisse analyst team would look for a floor, before the core uptrend eventually resumes.
Further corrective downside seems likely, before strength eventually takes over again
“USD/CHF weakness is extending in early trading today, following the completion of a small top, which suggested that a more corrective downside was likely. With this in mind, we keep our immediate short term outlook lower and see support initially at 0.9268, ahead of 0.9240. Removal of here would expose the ‘measured top objective’ and key lows at 0.9227/14, where we look for a floor and for a reversal back higher.”
“Post this correction phase, with a bullish ‘golden cross’ completed, we look for strength to take over again and see resistance initially at 0.9322/32, then 0.9391/96. Beyond here could see a fresh test of 0.9465/73 in due course.”
“Bigger picture, we still think strength can eventually extend towards 0.9800.”
“Beneath 0.9227/14 would instead suggest a much deeper correction lower, with support thereafter at the 38.2% retracement of the 2021 surge at 0.9200.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
