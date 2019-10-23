USD/CHF struggles to justify latest recovery as risk-tone remains heavy

- The USD/CHF pair looks for more USD strength to counter risk aversion.
- Trade headlines have been downbeat off-late, Brexit uncertainty prevails.
With the recently rising trade pessimism exerting downside pressure on the USD/CHF pair, the quote fails to hold on to recovery gains while trading near 0.9900 during early Wednesday.
Although news from Turkey signals receding geopolitical tension in the Middle East, uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade deal and Brexit, coupled with an absence of USD positive catalysts, stop the USD/CHF buyers after dominating the pair momentum since the week’s start.
The US Department of Commerce recently proposed an investigation into China’s exports of aluminum wires and cables and the same could weigh on the trading sentiment after the latest run of upbeat expectations from a likely November month negotiation round between the two global superpowers, namely the United States (US) and China.
With this, the US 10-year Treasury yield weakens further below 1.80% to 1.75% by the press time.
Following upbeat comments that the US and China are close to a trade deal by the respective diplomats, markets’ risk-on sentiment strengthened, which in turn negatively affected the Swiss Franc (CHF) due to its safe-haven status.
Also exerting the downside pressure was the US Dollar (USD) strength backed by upbeat manufacturing data.
Looking forward, an absence of major data/events on the economic calendar will keep pushing traders to search for the qualitative catalysts to forecast near-term pair direction.
Technical Analysis
The pair needs a successful rise beyond early-month low surrounding 0.9905 in order to challenge a 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 0.9957, failing to which could drag it back to recent low close to 0.9837.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.