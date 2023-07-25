USD/CHF struggles to breakthrough 0.8700 mark, eases from two-week peak on softer USD

- USD/CHF edges lower on Tuesday and is pressured by a modest USD downtick.
- A positive risk tone could undermine the safe-haven CHF and help limit losses.
- Traders might also prefer to wait for the crucial FOMC decision on Wednesday.
The USD/CHF pair faces rejection near the 0.8700 mark and retreats a few pips from a nearly two-week high touched during the Asian session earlier this Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.8685 region, down 0.10% for the day, and the modest intraday downtick is sponsored by a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, now seems to have stalled a one-week-old recovery trend from its lowest level since April 2022 touched last week. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive USD bearish bets and prefer to wait for fresh cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood could undermine the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and further contribute to limiting the downside for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being.
It is worth mentioning that the markets have been pricing out the possibility of any further rate hikes after the widely expected 25 bps lift-off at the end of a two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors, however, remain sceptic if the US central bank will commit to a more dovish policy stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year. Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. The outlook, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
In the meantime, the latest optimism over additional stimulus measures from China remains supportive of the risk-on rally across the Asian equity markets. State news agency Xinhua cited the Politburo - the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party - saying that China will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks. This could drive flows away from traditional safe-haven currencies, including the CHF, and warrants caution before placing bearish bets around the USD/CHF pair.
Market participants now look to the US macro data - the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index - for some impetus later during the early North American session. This week's rather packed US economic docket also features the Advance Q2 GDP print and the Core PCE Price Index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge), which should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CHF pair. Hence, strong follow-through selling is needed to confirm that the recent bounce from a multi-year low has run out of steam.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8689
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8797
|Daily SMA50
|0.8929
|Daily SMA100
|0.8996
|Daily SMA200
|0.9212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.87
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8638
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8781
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 as US Dollar rally stalls
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1100 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recovers from the downbeat Eurozone and German PMIs-led weakness while a pause in the US Dollar rally also aids the EUR/USD upswing. Focus is on Germany's IFO survey and US sentiment data.
GBP/USD remains under pressure around the 1.2840 mark ahead of FOMC
The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure and struggles to gain during the Asian session on Tuesday. The major pair trades around the 1.2840 area, gaining 0.1% on the day. Market mood turns cautious ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting scheduled on Wednesday.
Gold: Will XAU/USD rebound seek acceptance above 100 DMA?
Gold price is holding strong gains above $1,950, rebounding firmly from six-day lows early Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) uptrend loses traction, as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot amid hopes of China’s stimulus package.
Uniswap price rise comes to a halt after investors pull back to prevent losing their profits
Uniswap price made good gains for its investors these past few weeks, however, this run came to a pause this week. With Bitcoin price slipping to $29,000, the broader market cues turned slightly bearish, and most of the cryptocurrencies appear to be correcting. But in the case of UNI, this may not extend for too long.
Caution ahead of major central bank meetings, weaker PMIs
Equity markets are treading water at the start of what is going to be a very lively week. There are some huge central bank meetings this week. Interest rates are finally at or very close to their peaks and this week could see the Fed and ECB announce the last rate hike in their tightening cycles.