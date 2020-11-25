USD/CHF struggles near 0.9100 mark, FOMC minutes awaited

- USD/CHF met with fresh supply at higher levels and was weighed down by a combination of factors.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted CHF and exerted some pressure amid sustained USD selling.
- The USD remained depressed after mixed US data as the focus now shifts to FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/CHF pair was seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range during the early North American session, with bears awaiting some follow-through weakness below the 0.9100 mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.9135-40 region and was being pressured by a combination of negative factors. The selling bias surrounding the US dollar remained unabated, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
The USD bulls failed to gain any respite and remained on the defensive following the release of mixed US economic data. According to the second estimate, the US GDP growth stood at 33.1% annualized pace during the third quarter of 2020. The reading matched advance estimates but was slightly lower than market expectations for 33.2%.
On the other hand, the headline US Durable Goods Orders increased by 1.3% in October and orders excluding transportation also expanded by 1.3%, both surpassing consensus estimates. The positive figures, to a larger extent, were negated by an unexpected jump in the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and widening US trade deficit.
Meanwhile, a softer tone surrounding the US equity futures provided a modest lift to the safe-haven Swiss franc. This was also cited as another factor behind the USD/CHF pair's intraday pullback of around 30-35 pips. That said, the downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes.
The minutes will be closely scrutinized for clues about any further policy easing by the Fed in December amid concerns about the economic fallout from the continous surge in new coronavirus cases. This will play a key role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the greenback and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9106
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9111
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9123
|Daily SMA50
|0.9138
|Daily SMA100
|0.9158
|Daily SMA200
|0.9392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9136
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9098
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9113
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is back above 1.19, bouncing from the lows, amid a big bulk of US data. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. More figures are due ahead of Thanksgiving.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3350 amid the Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, off the highs. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!