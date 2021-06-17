USD/CHF sticks to gains near 0.9125-30 region, highest since May 6 post-SNB

- USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
- The Fed’s hawkish tilt continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive of the move up.
- A weaker risk sentiment, the latest SNB policy decision did little to hinder the ongoing momentum.
The USD/CHF pair continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to the 0.9125-30 region, or the highest level since May 6 in the last hour.
The pair built on the previous day's momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA and gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The Fed's sudden hawkish tilt on Wednesday pushed the US dollar to near two-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a goodish lift to the USD/CHF pair.
It is worth recalling that the Fed signalled that it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than anticipated earlier. The so-called dot plot indicated two rate hikes by the end of 2023 as against March's projection for no increase until 2024. Adding to this, seven members pencilled in a rate hike or more in 2022 as compared to four in March.
The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by a modest decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Even a sharp pullback in the equity markets, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc, also failed to hinder the ongoing positive move. The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone and moved little after the SNB announced its policy decision.
As was widely expected, the SNB left the sight deposit interest rate unchanged at -0.75%. The Swiss National Bank reiterated that the CHF remains highly valued and showed readiness to intervene in the FX market it needed. The SNB also upgraded its inflation forecast through 2023, though did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment could produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.913
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.9087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8984
|Daily SMA50
|0.9067
|Daily SMA100
|0.9114
|Daily SMA200
|0.9068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9088
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8978
|Previous Weekly High
|0.901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9235
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Ethereum Classic coiling up, awaits blast off to $70
Ethereum Classic price has stayed range-bound, quite similar to what most of the crypto market is doing. However, lately, ETC has been consolidating in a tight range. Typically, coiling up leads to massive breakouts. Considering the structure that ETC is displaying, a bullish breakout seems likely.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.