USD/CHF snaps two-day downtrend near 0.9000 as US Dollar Index stays firmer despite no deal on debt ceiling

- USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh intraday high during the first positive day in three.
- US Dollar benefits from policymakers’ hopes of avoiding default, hawkish Fed bets, ignores immediate failure to seal debt-ceiling deal.
- Risk catalysts will be the key for directions, US PMIs can also entertain traders.
USD/CHF bulls return to the table after a two-day absence as the US Dollar ignores deadlock in debt ceiling talks to remain firmer. That said, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair prints mild gains around 0.8990 by the press time.
US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds higher past 103.00 during the two-day uptrend, close to 103.30 at the latest, even as US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to offer a deal to avoid the debt ceiling expiry during the latest negotiations.
The reason for the DXY’s rebound could be linked to the policymakers’ optimism of reaching an agreement to avoid the US default. “I just concluded a productive meeting with Speaker McCarthy about the need to prevent default,” said US President Biden per the White House announcements shared by Reuters late Monday. On the other hand, US House Speaker McCarthy said that meeting with Biden was productive but no debt ceiling deal.
Apart from the US default concerns, the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bias also underpins the US Dollar’s strength and propels the USD/CHF price of late. On Monday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari favored the rate hike trajectory while citing the fears of the US default and banking crisis, which in turn allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer. On the same line, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard ruled out the recession concerns on Monday while saying that He sees two more rate hikes this year before reaching the base rate. Furthermore, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and San Francisco President Mary C Daly recently backed the calls for higher rates.
On a different page, downbeat prints of the Swiss Industrial Production for the first quarter (Q1) join the previously firmer US data to also favor the USD/CHF buyers.
It’s worth noting that the mildly bid S&P500 Futures prod the US bond sellers and hence challenge the USD/CHF buyers amid a sluggish Asian session.
To overcome the dull trading, the USD/CHF traders should pay attention to the US first readings of S&P Global Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for May. Should the activity data arrives firmer and suggests inflation fears, the Swiss Franc pair will have further upside to trace.
Also read: US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector
Technical analysis
USD/CHF rebounds from a two-week-old ascending support line, close to 0.8980 by the press time, backed by the price-positive oscillators. The recovery, however, remains elusive unless the quote provides a clear break of the 50-DMA, around 0.9030 at the latest.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8988
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8938
|Daily SMA50
|0.9032
|Daily SMA100
|0.9148
|Daily SMA200
|0.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8997
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8941
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.892
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8963
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8947
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8916
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.6650 amid productive US debt-ceiling talks
AUD/USD is holding gains at around 0.6650, as investors remain hopeful of a debt-limit deal after a productive Biden-McCarthy meeting. The US Dollar is back on the bids even though the US S&P 500 futures advance and US Treasury bond yields stay sluggish. Focus on US PMIs.
EUR/USD is creeping in to test bull´s commitments at 1.0800
EUR/USD fell at the start of the week and remained on the back foot on Monday with the price testing the 1.08 level within a phase of consolidation for the main part. The Euro is down nearly 2% for the month reversing two straight months of gain.
Gold: $1,950 appears at risk, as bears await US PMIs Premium
Gold price is extending the previous decline toward the $1,950 psychological mark early Tuesday, reversing most of Friday’s rebound. Hawish US Federal Reserve (Fed) commentaries and renewed optimism surrounding the US debt deal are keeping the United States Dollar (USD) afloat ahead of key global PMI readings.
Toncoin price pivots around TON Foundation’s $25 million emerging project accelerator program
Toncoin price has identified support at $1.77 ahead of the network’s startup accelerator program. The Accelerator Program is open to different projects, with select teams receiving between $50,000 and $250,000 in funding.
Recession, what recession?
At the start of a new week, stocks are stable, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, however, the Nasdaq is up 0.3%, and has broken through its 52-week high, which is a bullish technical indicator. There is still a lot of talk about a recession out there, however, the Nasdaq is up more than 25% YTD and is higher by nearly 4% in the past week.