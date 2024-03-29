USD/CHF snaps the two-day losing streak above 0.9000 ahead of US PCE data

- USD/CHF holds the positive ground around 0.9025 on the firmer US Dollar.
- The high-for-longer US rate narrative might boost the Greenback against the CHF.
- SNB’s Schlegel said the SNB will monitor the FX rate closely and intervene if necessary.
The USD/CHF pair snaps the two-day losing streak near 0.9025 on Friday during the Asian session. The hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and strong US economic data boost the US Dollar (USD) and support USD/CHF. However, the upside of the pair might be limited amid the possibility that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could intervene in the foreign exchange market.
The Fed governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the US central bank was in no rush to cut interest rates as elevated inflation indicated that the current rates needed more time to work. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook stated on Monday that the path of disinflation has been bumpy, but a cautious approach to further policy shifts can ensure that inflation will return sustainably to the 2% target. The high-for-longer US rate narrative might lift the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair in the near term.
On the other hand, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice President Martin Schlegel said on Wednesday that the Swiss central bank will monitor the exchange rate closely and intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, even though it has no target for the Swiss Franc (CHF) exchange rate. Last week, the SNB surprised the market by cutting its benchmark interest rate for the first time in nine years, which triggered the sell-off in the CHF in previous sessions. The speculation of SNB’s intervention might cap the downside of the CHF against the USD.
Additionally, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might benefit safe-haven currencies like the Swiss Franc. The Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli forces besieged two more Gaza hospitals on Sunday, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire.
Later on Friday, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index will be due. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is estimated to remain stable at 2.8% YoY. The market is likely to be mute in light trading on Good Friday.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9021
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.9016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8878
|Daily SMA50
|0.8794
|Daily SMA100
|0.8735
|Daily SMA200
|0.8818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9065
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9
|Previous Weekly High
|0.902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8553
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8962
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady below 1.0800 after US PCE meets expectations
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0800 after soft French inflation data, amid minimal volatility and thin liquidity on Good Friday. The pair barely reacted to US PCE inflation data, with the Greenback shedding some pips. Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to speak ahead of the weekly close.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2620 in dull trading
GBP/USD trades sideways above 1.2600 amid a widespread holiday restraining action across financial markets. Investors took a long weekend ahead of critical United States employment data next week. Fed Chair Powell coming up next.
Gold price sits at all-time highs above $2,230
Gold price holds near a fresh all-time high at $2,236 in thinned trading amid the Easter Holiday. Most major world markets remain closed, although the United States published core PCE inflation, the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge.
Jito price could hit $6 as JTO coils up inside this bullish pattern
Jito (JTO) price has been on an uptrend since forming a local bottom in early January. Since then, JTO has revisited the key swing point formed in early December, suggesting the bulls’ intention to move higher.
Key events in developed markets next week
Next week, the main focus will be inflation and the labour market in the Eurozone. We expect services inflation to be impacted by the easter effect, while the unemployment rate to be unchanged.