USD/CHF snaps the two-day losing streak above 0.9000 ahead of US PCE data

The USD/CHF pair snaps the two-day losing streak near 0.9025 on Friday during the Asian session. The hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and strong US economic data boost the US Dollar (USD) and support USD/CHF. However, the upside of the pair might be limited amid the possibility that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could intervene in the foreign exchange market. The Fed governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the US central bank was in no rush to cut interest rates as elevated inflation indicated that the current rates needed more time to work. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook stated on Monday that the path of disinflation has been bumpy, but a cautious approach to further policy shifts can ensure that inflation will return sustainably to the 2% target. The high-for-longer US rate narrative might lift the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair in the near term. On the other hand, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice President Martin Schlegel said on Wednesday that the Swiss central bank will monitor the exchange rate closely and intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, even though it has no target for the Swiss Franc (CHF) exchange rate. Last week, the SNB surprised the market by cutting its benchmark interest rate for the first time in nine years, which triggered the sell-off in the CHF in previous sessions. The speculation of SNB’s intervention might cap the downside of the CHF against the USD. Additionally, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might benefit safe-haven currencies like the Swiss Franc. The Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli forces besieged two more Gaza hospitals on Sunday, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire. Later on Friday, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index will be due. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is estimated to remain stable at 2.8% YoY. The market is likely to be mute in light trading on Good Friday.

