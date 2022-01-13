USD/CHF slides to near two-week low, 0.9100 mark back in sight amid sustained USD selling

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF remained under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday.
  • The post-US CPI USD selling, along with the cautious market mood exerted some pressure.
  • Bears now await a sustained break below the monthly swing low before placing fresh bets.

The USD/CHF pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the 0.9125-20 region, or a two-week low.

The pair extended this week's sharp retracement slide from the 0.9275-80 region, or a multi-week high and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day on Thursday. The US dollar extended its post-US CPI downfall and was seen as a key factor dragging the USD/CHF pair lower.

Against the backdrop of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's less hawkish comments, the USD witnessed a typical “sell the fact” kind of trade despite strong US consumer inflation figures. Even rebounding US Treasury bond yields did little to impress the USD bulls or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair.

Apart from this, the cautious mood around the equity markets benefitted the Swiss franc's relative safe-haven status and exerted additional downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair. The downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling below the 200-DMA support, around the 0.9165-60 area.

With the latest leg down, the USD/CHF pair has lost around 150 pips from the weekly swing high and might now aim to challenge the 0.9100 mark, or monthly low. A convincing break below the mentioned handle will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish trades and pave the way for further losses.

Market participants now look forward to the US macro data – the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9123
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 0.9138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9189
Daily SMA50 0.9215
Daily SMA100 0.9216
Daily SMA200 0.9167
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9244
Previous Daily Low 0.913
Previous Weekly High 0.9232
Previous Weekly Low 0.9113
Previous Monthly High 0.9295
Previous Monthly Low 0.9102
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9201
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9097
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9056
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8983
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9212
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9285
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9326

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

