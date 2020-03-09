USD/CHF slides to lowest since February 2018 on oil price war and coronavirus fears

- The safe-haven CHF is drawing bids as investors are selling risk in Asia.
- Fears of an all-out oil price war have bolstered the coronavirus-led risk aversion.
USD/CHF is losing altitude as coronavirus-led risk aversion has intensified with Saudi Arabia launching an all-out oil price war with Russia.
The currency pair fell to 0.9267 in early Asia on Monday to print the lowest level since February 2018 as oil prices collapsed, sending the US stock futures lower and boosting haven demand for the Swiss Franc.
Oil slides
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are currently down over 20 percent. Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, stunned the world over the weekend by announcing a discount in oil prices of $6 to $8 to its Asian customers, the US and Europe and said that it will boost production instead of cutting it to arrest the coronavirus-led slide.
The dramatic reversal in Saudi's policy is widely being referred to as the start of a price war aimed at Russia, according to The New York Times.
Russia on Friday refused to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a large production cut. The Opec+ meeting was expected to agree to deeper cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day to counter the effects of the novel coronavirus,
The oil price sell-off has bolstered the risk-off tone already prevalent in markets due to the outbreak of coronavirus outside China.
Currently, the futures on the S&P 500 are down over 4 percent and the US 10-year yield is seen at 0.53% – down 17 basis points on the day – having hit a record low of 0.495% in early Asia.
Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9309
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|0.9388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9713
|Daily SMA50
|0.9705
|Daily SMA100
|0.9797
|Daily SMA200
|0.9836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9468
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9318
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9318
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9411
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9465
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9541
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9615
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bears dominate near multi-year low after Japan GDP matches forecast
USD/JPY holds onto 1.50% losses, marking 103.90 as a quote, after the final reading of Japan’s fourth quarter (Q4) GDP matched downbeat forecast during Monday’s Asian session.
AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
Gold price breaks above $1,700 amid growing coronavirus conerns
The price of gold has been extending its gains at the beginning of the new week in Asia. XAU/USD has reached a high of $1,700.32 at the time of writing. Growing concerns about coronavirus, especially in Italy, have triggered safe-haven flows toward the precious metal.
WTI plummets on dying OPEC+ alliance
The price of oil is in focus in for the start of this week with additional turmoil in the markets following the weekend updates surrounding the coronavirus, at the core of geopolitical and market havoc. WTI dropped to a low of $32.80.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.