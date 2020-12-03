USD/CHF slides below mid-0.8900s, lowest since Jan. 2015

- USD/CHF remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus weighed on the USD and exerted pressure.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism failed to lend any support or stall the downtrend.
The USD/CHF pair continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to its lowest level since January 2015, around the 0.8935-30 region in the last hour.
The pair extended this week's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 0.9100 mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The ongoing downward trajectory was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
Wednesday's disappointing ADP report on private-sector employment added to the market worries about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States. This, in turn, revived hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus and continued weighing on the greenback.
Meanwhile, the latest optimism over the first approval of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease did little to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair. That said, oversold conditions might help limit the fall, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF pair on Wednesday broke through an important horizontal support near the 0.8980 region. The mentioned level constituted the formation of a descending triangle and a sustained break might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Hence, any attempted recovery back towards the triangle support breakpoint might be seen as a selling opportunity. The USD/CHF pair now seems vulnerable to prolong its recent bearish trend and break below the 0.8800 round-figure mark, towards testing the next major support near the 0.8765 region.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. The data, along with the US fiscal stimulus headlines, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8936
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.8958
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9091
|Daily SMA50
|0.9125
|Daily SMA100
|0.9136
|Daily SMA200
|0.9369
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9014
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8944
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9041
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.886
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
